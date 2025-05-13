CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA HONORS FIVE TASTE MAKERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each of the honorees' impact can be seen and felt across the industry: Blau transformed Las Vegas into a world-class dining destination; Cooper's tireless efforts to transform school food galvanized a movement; Chrostowski created EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute to give formerly incarcerated individuals a second chance; Karatassos put Atlanta on the national culinary map; and Samuelsson was the youngest person ever to receive a three-star review from The New York Times and winner of an incredible eight James Beard Foundation Awards.

"Each of these honorees was bold enough to dream, to question, and to pursue and create the change they wanted to see," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "I can't think of better examples for our students, who, in turn, will shape the next generation of our great industry."

The CIA created the Augie in recognition of famed French chef Auguste Escoffier's unwavering pursuit of excellence, creativity, and professionalism. The college has been honoring food and hospitality industry leaders who exemplify these traits since 2007.

Several CIA alumni, including Chrostowski, Victoria Androsz '22, Brandon Collins '01, Gary Donlick '90, and Jae Jung '10, served as guest chefs during the cocktail and dessert receptions. In addition, 40 CIA students, including several from the college's Singapore campus, attended the event and served as student ambassadors.

The CIA Leadership Awards were made possible, in part, by the generous support of platinum sponsors PepsiCo and Unilever Food Solutions; gold sponsors 400 Capital Management, Ecolab, Aditi Deeg and Bill Sanders, and Barbara Tober; silver sponsors Breakthru Beverage Group, Consigli Construction Corporation, Edlong Corporation, Highgate, KitchenAid Commercial Small Appliances, Molson Coors Beverage Company, and Steelite International; and Bronze sponsors Colavita USA, Farm Frites, Jones Dairy Farm, Katzman, George McKerrow, John C. Metz, Jr. '92, NR International, The Pier Sixty Collection, Restaurant Associates, and Dr. Regynald G. Washington, and dozens of other suppliers to the food and hospitality industries, plus many individual friends of the CIA.

