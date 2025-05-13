Scholarship America Launches First-Of-Its-Kind National Emergency Fund For Parents In College

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The initiative kicks off with a $500,000 national fundraising drive running from Mother's Day, May 11, through Father's Day, June 15. Donors, institutions, and advocates nationwide are invited to participate in this matching campaign, doubling the impact of every contribution and helping support student parents stay on track to graduate.

"At Scholarship America, we know student parents are among the most determined students - and their success lifts entire families," said Mike Nylund, CEO of Scholarship America. "With the National Emergency Aid Scholarship Fund, we're providing the small but significant and timely support that can keep them enrolled. We invite partners and donors to join us in helping student parents thrive."

Why It Matters

More than 3.8 million U.S. college students - one in five undergraduates - are raising children, and nearly 10% are single mothers. These determined students juggle caregiving, classes, and jobs, often earning higher GPAs than their peers. Yet despite their resilience, many face dropping out over sudden financial pressures. Small emergency grants - often under $1,000 - can mean the difference between staying enrolled or dropping out.

Scholarship America's new fund is designed to deliver emergency aid swiftly and without red tape, keeping parents enrolled and on track. The payoff is both personal and public. A single mother who earns an associate degree can save the government approximately $25,600 in lifetime public assistance spending - and contributes almost $71,400 more in lifetime taxes than a peer with only a high school diploma.

"The support I received made a huge difference for me and my family. It helped me cover part of my medical bills, pay for daycare for my son, and gave me the opportunity to register for summer classes," said aid recipient Watson Saint-Martin, student at Nashua Community College. "I'm truly grateful for the assistance, it came at a critical time and allowed me to stay focused on my education and goals."

Local Pilots to National Impact

This spring, Scholarship America launched pilot programs offering aid to student parents in Texas and New Hampshire. Providing small but powerful emergency grants just before final exams, the programs are designed to keep vulnerable student parents enrolled through graduation.

"Our student parents carry so much, and this emergency aid lifts just enough financial pressure to help them focus during the most stressful points of the semester," said Kim-Laura Boyle, Professor, Program Director, and Department Chair, Rehabilitation Services at River Valley Community College. "For some, it's the key to staying enrolled and pushing through."

These pilots are the first phase of the broader National Emergency Aid Scholarship Fund for Parents in College, which will expand support to student parents across the country. Scholarship America - which distributed $315 million to 110,000 students last year - operates more than 1,350 programs annually, serving students in all 50 states and 86 countries on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, community foundations, philanthropists, and donors nationwide.

Made Possible Through Partnership

"Student parents are among the most driven and capable learners, but they often face challenges that no one should have to navigate alone," said Amber Angel, Program Officer at the ECMC Foundation. "By partnering on the National Emergency Aid Scholarship Fund, we're investing in solutions that remove barriers and help these students turn their hard work into degrees that transform their families' futures."

"Student parents face unique barriers that too often push them out of college - not because of ability, but because of unexpected financial strain," said Jenny Achilles, Senior Program Officer at Trellis Foundation, who provided the distribution dollars for the emergency aid pilot in Texas. "Fast, flexible help at the right moment can keep student parents on track, strengthening not only their futures, but their families and communities as well."

Join the Challenge

Scholarship America invites individuals, institutions, and advocates to be part of the Mother's Day to Father's Day Challenge - a national effort to raise matching funds that directly support student parents in crisis. Visit Scholarship America to donate.

