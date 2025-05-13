Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BOILER TUBE EXPANDER KITS PUT TOGETHER TO FIT SPECIFIC JOBS


2025-05-13 10:18:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Esco MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits are available from stock in 35 different sizes with extensions and accessories for rolling tubes from 0.625" I.D. to 4.5" O.D. Featuring robust torque-controlled rolling motors to create the best metal-to-metal seal, the kits are put together to give users the proper size expander and accessories to match a specific job.

Packaged to work on straight, flare, long-reach, and beaded rolls, Esco MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits' torque-controlled rolling motors have several preset torque options from 25 to 325 ft.-lbs. for creating a tight mechanical seal on rolls without under- or over-tightening. Offered with 90, 190, and 280 RPM motors, they run on standard shop air.

Esco MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits can be rental packaged from $325.00 per week, with 24-hr. shipment available or can be purchased.

ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 359-4145
e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE ESCO Tool

