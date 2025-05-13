Scientific Games Ilottery Receives National Council On Problem Gambling's Icap Ready Accreditation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) iCAP is a U.S. accreditation for best practices in online gambling player protection held by only a few U.S. lotteries and suppliers. The assessment, conducted by independent responsible gaming experts, audited a framework of player protection processes, tools, responsible gambling policies and trainings completed by Scientific Games. This included demonstrating to employees that the company remains committed to safer lottery play. NCPG also evaluated Scientific Games' overall compliance.

"Scientific Games continues to demonstrate leadership in responsible gambling by earning iCAP Ready accreditation," said Jaime Costello, Director of Programs for the National Council on Problem Gambling. "This accomplishment reflects a thoughtful and proactive approach to player protection, and we commend their commitment to aligning with best practices that support player well-being."

The company's digital platform is part of a highly secure technology suite that delivers modern technology and advanced features to support a lottery's online business. The program's heart is SG PAM, a secure player account management system for all player account activity and wallet transactions across retail and digital. Other features of the iLottery program include an advanced responsible gaming toolset and Healthy Play program, as well as powerful customer relationship management components.

Andrew Jackson, VP, Corporate Responsibility for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored to achieve this important iCAP supplier accreditation from NCPG. Our government-regulated lottery customers can be assured that Scientific Games' iLottery platform and solution meet the highest standards in the U.S. for responsible gaming and player protection."

Scientific Games serves more than 30 lotteries globally with iLottery solutions, including in the U.S., Canada, UK, Denmark, Germany, France and Turkey. Lotteries worldwide use the company's award-winning Healthy Play program's tools and research to provide more insight into lottery players and promote 'lottery literacy'-understanding how lottery games work, the odds of winning, and the minimum age to play.

Since 1972, NCPG has led state and national stakeholders in the development of comprehensive policies and programs for all those affected by problem gambling.

With operations on five continents, Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

