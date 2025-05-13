Raj CM Directs Officers To Make Timeline To Fulfill Each Budgetary Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Calling government officers to make a timeline to fulfill each budgetary announcement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state budget should be dedicated to the all-round development of the state.

Encouraging Shri Anna Yojana, the Chief Minister said that it should be included in government programmes.

Chief Minister Sharma said that the government officers should work by making a timeline to fulfill each budget announcement.

They (government officers) should ensure to complete the work within the same fixed limit, he added.

He said: "Keeping in mind the resolution of Developed Rajasthan by 2047, our government has made various provisions for the all-round development of the state in each of its budgets. We are continuously working to make the youth of the state self-reliant, empowered and happy by giving them ample employment opportunities."

CM Sharma was addressing the review meeting organised regarding the implementation of budget announcements of the year 2025-26 at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed various announcements in detail and provided necessary guidelines to the officials.

He said that the BJP-led state government is ensuring a regular follow-up of the progress of budgetary announcements, so that the benefits of these schemes reach the last person at the ground level.

The Chief Minister added that it is the top priority of the state government that the youth of the state get employment.

In this direction, recruitment for about 1.88 lakh government posts is in process, CM Sharma said.

He added that the state government is ensuring easy and quality access to public welfare schemes in remote areas of the state.

"In this sequence, recruitment will soon be done for the posts of various personnel, patwari, school teachers and constables in the State Forest department. Advance action has been started in this regard by the Personnel Department," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sharma said that the post of hospital manager will be created to ensure better administrative management in all medical institutions, including medical colleges.

He added that special training should be given to the doctors and nursing staff working in the department so that their management skills can be increased.

He said that Maa Yojana and Rajasthan Government Health Scheme portal should be integrated under the Integrated Health Management System.

The work of e-health records should be expedited by organising health camps in the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Shri Anna Yojana should be included in various programmes of the state government so that its use is encouraged.

He added that keeping in mind the nutritional capacity and utility of Shri Anna Yojana, these products should be started on a pilot basis at mid-day meal centres so that nutrition and immunity are increased in children.

He directed the officials to use the products made by the women of self-help groups and Rajeevika in government events, which will not only promote those products but will also increase their income.

Chief Minister Sharma also directed the officials to form a committee for the purpose of promoting the marketing, production and promotion of Shri Anna Yojana.

He said that a clear action plan should be made for the budgetary announcements so that the announcements can be implemented within the stipulated time frame.

He added that the departments should prepare progress reports of their budgetary announcements and review them regularly.

The work of those departments in which the expected progress has not been made should be expedited, CM Sharma said.

It was told in the meeting that Global Capacity Centre Policy will be brought with the aim of creating employment opportunities in the state as well as increasing investment in the service sector, he added.

The trading sector will be developed and promoted in the state by bringing Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy, he said.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister gave detailed guidelines on the progress of various budgetary announcements, including widespread dissemination of circular economy, e-bus service, proposed amnesty scheme, Rajasthan Vehicle Scrap Policy, speeding up the process of connecting domestic consumers to piped gas supply.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sharma reviewed the implementation of budgetary announcements of major departments like Water Resources, Industry, Urban Development, Technical Education, Medical Education, Civil Aviation, Transport, Information Technology, Finance, Forest, Environment, Rural Development, Revenue, Self Government, Medical and Health, Personnel, School Education, Public Works Department.

During this meeting, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant along with senior officers of various departments were present.