Emirates Foundation Launches New Policy Paper In Collaboration With Takalam, Purehealth, And Sakina To Reframe Mental Health Narratives In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) To mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, Emirates Foundation, in collaboration with Takalam, PureHealth, and Sakina, has launched a new policy paper titled:

‏“The Critical Role of Narrative Shifts in Advancing Mental Health in the UAE.”

‏This paper marks a significant step toward building a collaborative platform that redefines how mental health is perceived and addressed across the UAE. It goes beyond traditional awareness efforts, calling on all segments of society to engage in shaping a new narrative grounded in empathy, awareness, and empowerment.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“Reframing how we speak about mental health is fundamental to advancing well-being in our society. Through our collaboration with Emirates Foundation on initiatives like this, we collectively improve the national efforts that place mental well-being at the heart of our communities.”

‏H.E. Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, stated:“Changing narratives is a shared duty that calls for unified efforts from all sectors. This paper is an invitation for collective action to cultivate a society where mental well-being is acknowledged as a pillar of strength.”

‏Khawla Hammad, Founder and CEO of Takalam , stated:“This paper highlights that true change starts within our communities. By bringing together mental health and establish inclusive, accessible, and sustainable support systems. Our goal is to raise awareness about the importance of holistic wellbeing and to create everyday environments where individuals feel acknowledged, supported, and empowered.”

‏This initiative, led by Emirates Foundation, reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to prioritizing mental well-being families, educators, healthcare professionals, and local leaders, we can break the stigma around and cultivating a society where seeking support is embraced as a courageous act, free from stigma.

About Emirates Foundation:

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country's needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society's most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.