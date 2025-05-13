From Students To IT Engineers, How Stricter UK Visa Rules Spell Trouble For Indians' Immigration Plans
A white paper titled 'Restoring Control over the Immigration System' encapsulates the plan of the Keir Starmer -led Labour government to crack down on rising migration. The plan entails a higher threshold for getting work visas , widening the net of English language proficiency to dependents and importantly, stretching the time period for becoming eligible to apply for citizenship. The government statement says that the white paper sets out plans to create an immigration system that promotes growth but is controlled and managed.Skilled worker visa
The white paper mentions that the threshold for skilled worker visas should be raised to the graduate level from the current A-level measure. This will adversely impact the care workers who are hired from overseas. There are expectations that the changes will cut up to 50,000 lower skilled and care workers who are likely to come to the UK in the next year.Longer wait for settlement
Migrants will have to wait 10 years to apply to settle in the UK , rather than five years under the current system. This means migrants who come on a work visa to the UK will be eligible to apply for ILR (indefinite leave to remain) after 10 years instead of the current five.English language requirement
Another rule which has been put in place is the English language requirement across every immigration route into the UK. This is the first time that adult dependents will have to demonstrate some proficiency in English to integrate with the population. Critics have said that this would lead to a split in families when partners or parents fail to qualify for basic English skills.Also Read | UK to tighten visa rules to end 'failed free market experiment' Student visas
Currently, students are eligible to stay unsponsored on a graduate visa for two years. The white paper recommends reducing this period to 18 months. The graduate visa was reintroduced in 2021 to allow graduates to stay in the UK for 24 months (36 for PhD holders) so that they can look for a job during this period.
The white paper mentions that only 30 per cent of surveyed graduate visa holders were employed in professional occupations, whereas others were either unemployed or employed in administrative or secretarial occupations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment