Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microbix Biosystems Inc.


2025-05-13 10:07:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : And Aurevia Oy via its Labquality EQAS affiliate (Aurevia), announce a pilot external quality assessment program to help clinical laboratories establish their proficiency at using molecular diagnostic methods (e.g., PCR tests) to diagnose bacterial vaginosis. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.37.

