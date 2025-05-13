Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc : Announces the completion of the second phase of surface exploration on its Glamorgan Project, an epithermal gold system in the Hauraki Goldfield, North Island, New Zealand. The Hauraki Goldfield is a major epithermal gold province, with over 50 historic mines having produced more than 15 million ounces of gold. The Glamorgan Project lies adjacent to OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga deposit, with Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.4Moz at 17.9 g/t Au and is scheduled to enter construction in the second half of 2025. Rua Gold Inc shares V are trading up $0.02 at $0.67.

Full Press Release:

