2025-05-13 10:07:24
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Blackline Safety Corp. : Announced today that its new EXO 8 area monitor - the world's only direct-to-cloud portable area monitor capable of detecting up to eight gases plus gamma radiation - has earned four major awards. These include the internationally renowned Red Dot Design Award and three 2025 Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards. Blackline Safety Corp. shares T are trading down $0.13 at $6.82.

