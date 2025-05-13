Octagos Launches Octalink: AI-Optimized Cardiac Monitoring For Mobile Decision-Making

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octagos, the industry leader in AI-powered cardiac remote monitoring, today announced the launch of OctaLink, a new clinical companion mobile app delivering the full power of the Octagos platform in the palm of your hands.

Built on Octagos' commitment to clinical precision and workflow efficiency, OctaLink provides secure, instant access to real-time alerts and critical tasks from any location. The app brings enterprise-level remote monitoring to the exact moment care decisions happen.

"As a practicing electrophysiologist, I know how much speed and clarity matter in patient care," said Dr. Shanti Bansal, CEO of Octagos. "OctaLink was built to give clinicians immediate access to the data they need, the moment they need it. Whether you're in the clinic or on-call, you can act with confidence and precision. That's how we raise the standard of care."

OctaLink is a purpose-built mobile application supporting clinicians' mobility without sacrificing functionality. The streamlined mobile interface allows care teams to review, triage, and respond without delay.

"Last weekend, I got an urgent alert about a patient with arrhythmias. With OctaLink, I reviewed the critical data and made a decision, all from my phone," said Dr. David Bello, MD, Cardiac Electrophysiology at The Cardiovascular Center of Florida. "I didn't have to rush back to the clinic. The ability to manage critical cases remotely, especially during on-call weekends, has changed our remote monitoring workflow and response times."

Secure Biometric Login: Facial or fingerprint recognition with SSO for enterprise-grade, HIPAA-compliant access across clinical teams.



Instant Transmission Access: Review and manage transmissions anytime, anywhere – filter, review, and prioritize in seconds.



AI-Driven High-Priority Alerts: Backed by Octagos' Atlas AITM, OctaLink delivers real-time, clinically relevant alerts, allowing teams to act quickly and confidently.

Effortless E-Signature Workflow: Securely e-sign billable events, ensuring streamlined documentation and faster reimbursement.

OctaLink is part of Octagos' commitment to meeting clinicians where they are, redefining how cardiac care is delivered. Looking ahead, Octagos is extending that vision to patients with the upcoming OctaCare app, designed to help patients stay informed, educated, and connected throughout their heart-health journey.

The launch of OctaLink continues a period of rapid customer growth, commercial expansion and technological innovation at Octagos. Backed by a $43 million Series B, the company is expanding device integration across ambulatory cardiac monitors, heart failure monitoring, and remote patient monitoring (RPM), while enhancing its predictive AI capabilities to deliver faster, more accurate clinical insights. Octagos also plans to double its workforce over the next two years, investing in commercial growth, AI engineering, and customer success. With cost-neutral EHR integrations and a US-based IBHRE-certified clinical team, Octagos is setting a new standard for scalable, clinician-first remote monitoring.

OctaLink is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms, exclusively for Octagos customers. Clinicians can easily get started by visiting this page to download the app and gain immediate access to critical cardiac monitoring tools.

Octagos is redefining remote cardiac monitoring with AI-powered automation, seamless EHR integrations, and industry-leading accuracy. Our advanced Atlas AI technology delivers the most precise clinical reports, significantly reducing workload while enhancing patient care. With the fastest bi-directional integrations in the industry, clinics gain real-time access to critical data without extra costs or delays. Octagos' automation eliminates non-billable noise, streamlines workflows, and ensures every alert matters. Backed by cost-effective, contract-flexible solutions and secure data migration, we empower clinics to operate efficiently without compromise.

