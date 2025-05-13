Carolina Insurance Advisors And Integrity Partner To Help More Americans Navigate Insurance Opportunities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Integrity partnerships bring together the best minds in the industry to strengthen each other and elevate what is possible," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Joe's collaborative leadership style and adherence to his personal values make him a natural fit for Integrity. His entire team can now scale faster and serve clients more efficiently using Integrity's cutting-edge technology stack. In addition, Integrity's valuable compliance support and advocacy will help ensure that Carolina Insurance Advisors stays at the forefront as the industry evolves around changing regulations. Every part of Integrity makes it possible for Joe and his team to focus on what they do best: helping people and building lasting relationships - and I can't wait to accomplish incredible things together in the years ahead!"

Utilizing more than two decades of industry experience, Goins fosters a supportive agent culture that emphasizes collaboration over competition. Carolina Insurance Advisors specializes in distributing Medicare coverage solutions, as well as additional health and life insurance products. The agency builds agents into strong and committed leaders by facilitating actionable steps that create consistent results over time. Goins' dedication to mentorship has created a thriving environment of peer-to-peer development that pushes the team toward collective excellence.

"I've always believed in working with people who already exhibit what I want to accomplish - and Integrity is leading the industry in innovation and agent support," explained Joe Goins, President of Carolina Insurance Advisors. "Partnering with Integrity offers us an incredible opportunity to be welded together with an organization with greater scale and technology than our own. Integrity's resources and systems provide a roadmap for growth that will refine our agents and enhance the services we provide for clients. They also expand our marketing and recruiting capabilities, while increasing efficiencies in operations and policy management. This incredible support clears the way for us to focus on caring for our clients and their families. Looking ahead, we are excited to extend our influence and help all Integrity partners succeed together, driven by the shared values that built our business."

The Integrity platform offers a support structure and proprietary benefits that help agencies enhance client service opportunities, thus facilitating rapid growth. All partners receive access to insightful data and analytics, astute leadership guidance and continuous innovation. Integrity's comprehensive technology suite which provide instantaneous quoting and enrollment, and streamlined policy management. Agents can also utilize Ask IntegrityTM , an AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that helps agents optimize every client interaction with in-the-moment data analysis and intelligence to provide timely and relevant recommendations.

Integrity's partner network is a collective of industry trailblazers and icons who are committed to innovation. These leaders bring an exceptional depth of leadership experience from many of the country's leading insurance and financial services institutions. Their collaboration and insights are shaping comprehensive solutions designed to protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans more holistically and help consumers plan for the good days ahead.

"Joe is far more than just a business owner and boss - he's a trusted leader who clients and agents rely on for experience and guidance," said Bill Douglass, President of Savers Marketing and Managing Partner at Integrity. "His unswerving, thoughtful efforts have produced consistent growth and fostered an atmosphere where agents feel valued and empowered to take care of clients the right way. Now, he can lean on Integrity's resources to scale with purpose and serve even more families. When the best come together, we all succeed."

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit .

Carolina Insurance Advisors

Carolina Insurance Advisors is a leading independent agency headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina that offers comprehensive health, life and Medicare insurance solutions to seniors and families nationwide. Through strong partnerships with leading carriers and a nationwide network of agents, Carolina Insurance Advisors delivers personalized solutions and tailored coverage to meet each client's unique needs. The agency is also deeply committed to training and supporting its agents, helping them build and grow successful, service-driven careers. For more information, visit .

