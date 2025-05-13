ISM® Appoints Susan Spence As Chair Of ISM Manufacturing PMI® Business Survey Committee

Fiore led the ISM Manufacturing PMI® through some of the most pivotal and challenging periods in recent economic history, including the global supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. under his steady leadership and sharp economic insight, the Manufacturing PMI® remained a vital barometer of the U.S. economy. His deep expertise, composed leadership, and ability to interpret complex data elevated the PMI®'s global reputation as a trusted and essential economic indicator, earning him wide recognition and respect across business and economic communities.

Spence served as vice president of the newly centralized Sourcing & Procurement group at FedEx Corp., beginning in October 2013. She led a team of more than 250 professionals managing over $25 billion in spend, systems and policies related to the company's global sourcing and procurement operations. Spence is an active member of several professional supply chain management councils and university boards. In 2020, she was honored with ISM's J. Shipman Gold Medal Award, which recognizes individuals whose career achievements have advanced the procurement and supply chain management profession. Spence retired from FedEx in July 2023 and currently contributes her expertise through various advisory board roles and speaking engagements.

Prior to joining FedEx, Spence spent 28 years at United Technologies Corporation (UTC), holding positions of increasing responsibility within its aerospace divisions, including Pratt & Whitney, Hamilton Sundstrand and Sikorsky Aircraft. She also served as director of supply management at UTC's corporate headquarters where her team received Purchasing Magazine's Medal of Excellence. Spence was also recognized as a YWCA Woman Achiever in Business. Her career has encompassed leadership in supply management, operations transformation and continuous improvement.

About Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®)

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the strategy and practice of integrated, end-to-end supply chain management through leading edge data-driven resources, community, and education to empower individuals, create organizational value and to drive competitive advantage. ISM's vision is to foster a prosperous, sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: .

Contact: Kristina Cahill, 480.752.6276, ext. 3015

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management