LB Technology Awarded 5-Year Statewide GPS Telematics Contract By The State Of Arizona

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Technology, a leader in fleet data intelligence through an ecosystem of nextgeneration telematics, connected vehicle insights, and AI-enabled safety systems, has been awarded a new five-year statewide contract to continue providing asset management services to the State of Arizona.

This contract renewal extends LB Technology's partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and multiple state agencies, building on a foundation of innovation, safety, and reliability established over the past five years.

"It's an incredible honor to continue serving the State of Arizona," said Jason M. Gafa , President and Chief Operating Officer at LB Technology, Inc. "The work we've done together over the last five years has helped transform fleet visibility and operational awareness across the state of Arizona. More importantly, some of the safety features we've deployed have directly contributed to life-saving events. That's the mission that keeps us focused - we're not just tracking assets; we're protecting people."

The renewed agreement includes the deployment of LB Technology's newly released FleetTrack 2.0 - an advanced fleet management platform that unifies vehicle telematics, AI-powered in-cab cameras, OEM-connected data, intelligent preventive maintenance (including planning, documentation, and scheduling), and real-time driver safety analytics and coaching. The system is designed to reduce risk, save lives, and streamline operations across a diverse mix of state vehicles and heavy equipment.

"Real-time location of our assets isn't just about efficiency," said Devin Darlek , State Fleet Administrator for ADOT Equipment Services, - "it's about safety, optimization, accountability, and always being mission-ready. The ability to locate, monitor, and support thousands of fleet vehicles in real time is critical to how we serve the people of Arizona."

With LB Technology's solution already deployed across a broad footprint of Arizona's state fleet, and the trust of agencies statewide firmly established, this new contract reinforces a shared commitment to operational excellence, safety, and long-term innovation in public service.

