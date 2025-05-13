Alkami To Host Webinar On Innovating Onboarding And Account Opening Featuring Quontic Bank

Experts from Alkami, MANTL, and Quontic Bank to share strategies for boosting conversions and enhancing the account holder experience

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced an upcoming webinar, "Innovating Account Opening & Onboarding with Alkami + MANTL," taking place on Tuesday, May 20 at 12:00PM CT. The webinar will feature experts from Alkami, including MANTL–an Alkami solution team –as well as Quontic Bank, who will explore how financial institutions can modernize onboarding and account opening to drive growth in a highly competitive market.

According to recent research1 commissioned by Alkami, digital banking Americans would be extremely or very interested in obtaining a debit card or checking account (58%), or savings account (35%), in the next twelve months if they currently don't have them. Digital disruptors are continuing to capture greater market share, pushing financial institutions to transform their onboarding and account opening experiences to attract and retain retail and business account holders. As consumer expectations quickly evolve, financial institutions must offer a seamless journey across all channels, whether in-branch, online, through the call center, or with a relationship manager, so that individuals receive exceptional and individualized service wherever and however they engage.

During the webinar, attendees will hear from industry experts, including: Taylor Adkins, vice president of product management, Alkami; David Carlson, vice president of sales, MANTL; and Grace Pace, senior vice president of digital banking, Quontic Bank.

"In 2024, Quontic Bank raised over $150M in net new deposits using MANTL for deposit account opening," said Grace Pace, senior vice president of digital banking at Quontic Bank. "As a customer using both MANTL and Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, the synergy between these two innovative technologies has played a pivotal role in accelerating our growth. The combined power of MANTL and Alkami has fortified our ability to scale quickly, maintain industry-leading fraud prevention measures, and deliver an exceptional customer experience that drives long-term success," she continued.

The panelists will discuss the exponential power of having a digital sales and service platform, giving banks and credit unions the technology to onboard, engage, and grow their account base. Alkami's acquisition of MANTL has combined two industry-leading solutions to empower financial institutions in multiple ways:



Seamlessly convert applicants with a median retail account opening experience of 5 minutes and a median 8-minute account opening experience for business deposit accounts

Deliver comprehensive, omnichannel experiences both in-branch, online, with a relationship manager, and through the call center

Leverage automation to reduce fraud, streamline operations, and increase efficiency Deepen wallet share with existing account holders

To register for the webinar, click here .

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, visit here. To learn more about MANTL, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."2

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

About Quontic

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's innovative banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach.

Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York.

