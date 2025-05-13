Putnam County SPCA Launches Innovative Saferwatch App To Combat Animal Cruelty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new initiative adds to the SPCA's existing 24/7 cruelty hotline, offering the public a powerful tool to quickly report abuse directly to law enforcement officers at the SPCA. Through the SaferWatch app, users can submit tips anonymously or with their contact information, upload photos or videos of suspected cruelty, and receive important notifications directly from the Putnam County SPCA.

"We are happy to provide, in addition to our 24/7 telephone hotline, an additional means to report animal cruelty in Putnam County. An easy-to-use app with a proven track record will allow users to report suspected animal cruelty, upload pictures directly to us, and allow us to send notifications of importance to users," stated Chief Ken Ross of the Putnam County SPCA.

As a law enforcement agency, the Putnam County SPCA's ability to act on credible information is essential. With SaferWatch, every report made through the app is sent directly to SPCA officers, ensuring rapid review and response. The technology enables a more efficient process for identifying and investigating animal cruelty, potentially saving lives and deterring future abuse.

"We're honored to support the mission of the Putnam County SPCA and their dedication to animal welfare," said Geno Roefaro , CEO of SaferWatch. "Our platform was designed to bridge the gap between the public and first responders. By making it easy to report cruelty and send real-time data to authorities, SaferWatch empowers communities to take action and protect the voiceless."

The partnership comes at a critical time, as communities across the nation look for better ways to engage the public in protecting vulnerable animals. By embracing mobile technology, the Putnam County SPCA is leading the way in proactive, community-driven animal protection.

How It Works:



Download the SaferWatch App (available on iOS and Android)



Select Putnam County SPCA

Report tips with text, photo, and/or video

Residents are encouraged to download the app today and become part of the solution. Every report can make a difference.

About the Putnam County SPCA

The Putnam County SPCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and law enforcement agency dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws and protecting animals throughout Putnam County, New York. Staffed by trained humane law enforcement officers, the agency investigates cases of neglect, abuse, abandonment, and cruelty. The Putnam County SPCA operates a 24/7 cruelty hotline and is committed to educating the public, promoting responsible pet ownership, and seeking justice for abused animals. Learn more at .

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a leading safety and communication platform designed to enhance public safety and emergency response. The app empowers users to submit real-time tips, photos, and videos directly to local authorities, receive emergency alerts, and stay informed during critical incidents. SaferWatch works with law enforcement, schools, businesses, and public agencies across the country to streamline reporting, improve situational awareness, and help keep communities safe. Learn more at .

SOURCE SaferWatch