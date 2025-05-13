Earthoptics Launches First Scalable MIR-Based Carbon Testing Solution, Significantly Cutting Costs, And Unlocking Access To Registry-Quality Soil Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering delivers high-integrity carbon and texture data at a fraction of the cost of traditional testing - unlocking faster, more affordable pathways to climate and sustainability goals

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthOptics, a leader in soil intelligence technology, today announced the commercial launch of its mid-infrared (MIR) carbon analysis solution-the first at-scale, registry-quality carbon test using MIR technology . This innovation slashes the cost of traditional carbon testing while delivering fast, reliable results that meet the high-integrity data needs of carbon markets, sustainability initiatives, and Scope 3 reporting.

By integrating automated MIR spectroscopy workflows with soil texture analysis, EarthOptics new pathway streamlines testing from start to finish, reducing manual labor, increasing throughput, and dramatically accelerating carbon verification and modeling timelines.

“This is a game-changer for soil carbon measurement,” said Lars Dyrud, CEO of EarthOptics.“For the first time, carbon project developers and sustainability leaders can access affordable, high-quality carbon data-at scale-without sacrificing rigor or accuracy.”

Registry-quality results suitable for Scope 3 reporting and potential Verra methodology compatibility



Faster turnaround times through highly automated MIR workflows



Much lower cost than traditional soil carbon testing methods



Includes soil texture analysis , enabling more precise modeling and management

Commercially scalable , providing access for large-acreage carbon projects and enterprise ESG efforts



This launch unlocks new opportunities for carbon project developers, organic and regenerative brands, and corporate sustainability programs to scale their soil carbon initiatives without budgetary or logistical barriers. Whether for registry-approved credits or internal sustainability metrics, EarthOptics MIR solution delivers high-quality data at unmatched efficiency.

“Our goal is to remove the barriers to widespread soil carbon measurement and accelerate climate-smart agriculture,” said Britt Buchanan, SVP of Sales at EarthOptics.“By offering soil texture and fertility insights at a low incremental price, we're delivering comprehensive, lab-grade data at a fraction of traditional costs, making it easier than ever to scale climate-smart practices with confidence.”

For more information on EarthOptics carbon testing or to inquire about partnerships, visit

ABOUT EARTHOPTICS

At EarthOptics, we see soil. Differently. EarthOptics leverages advances in soil-sensing technologies, genomics, and data science to give farmers and ranchers actionable insights into their soil's chemical, physical, and biological properties. By combining cutting-edge lab-based analysis with leading field-based sensors, we unlock a wide range of predictive insights that help farmers and ranchers optimize their spending and unlock sustainable farming opportunities. EarthOptics has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Emeryville, California; Arlington and Blacksburg, Virginia; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Fayetteville, Arkansas, along with two laboratories in Emeryville, California, and Memphis, Tennessee. To learn more, visit

