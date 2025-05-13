CSX Executive Vice President And Chief Commercial Officer To Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Boone, will address the Wolfe Research 18Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 20, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at . A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at .

About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at . Like us on Facebook and follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397