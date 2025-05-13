Arkansas House Of Representatives Passes HB 1954, Recognizing QABA Certifications For Behavior Analyst Registration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Dr. Sheena Piehota, Vice President of QABA ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a major step forward for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities, the Arkansas House of Representatives has passed HB 1954, officially including certifications from the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) in its registration process for Behavior Analysts.This legislative milestone signals Arkansas' strong commitment to expanding access to high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services by recognizing QABA's rigorous credentialing programs, which include the ABAT, QASP-S, and QBAcertifications. As ABA remains a leading evidence-based treatment for individuals with autism and related diagnoses, the inclusion of QABA professionals strengthens Arkansas' capacity to serve its communities."This is a proud moment for Arkansas and for QABA-certified professionals who are dedicated to ethical, compassionate, and effective care," said Dr. Sheena Piehota, Vice President of QABA. "HB 1954 opens the door to more qualified providers, ensuring that families have better access to the support they need."Claire Norris, President of QABA, added, "We're thrilled to see our credentials recognized in Arkansas. This decision represents a powerful step in our mission to promote equitable access to quality care nationwide. We commend Arkansas for being a leader in supporting diverse and well-trained professionals."QABA extends its deepest gratitude to Senator Missy Irvin, Representative Wade Andrews, and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for their leadership and commitment to improving access to essential services for the autism and disability community in Arkansas. Their support of HB 1954 demonstrates a shared vision of equity, inclusion, and high standards in behavioral healthcare.With this legislation, Arkansas joins a growing list of states recognizing QABA's internationally accredited certifications, offering expanded pathways for students, practitioners, and healthcare providers committed to excellence in ABA Autism care center or autism services .QABA's inclusion in HB 1954 reinforces the state's efforts to build a strong behavioral health workforce and improve service access in both urban and rural areas across Arkansas.To learn more about the QABA Credentialing Board and its certifications, visit .For press inquiries, contact: ...

