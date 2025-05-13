ASHANTI & TY PENNINGTON TEAM UP TO DELIVER AWARD-WINNING FEATURE FILM, NO ADDRESS, INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS

Film releases on DVD & is available for rent or purchase on digital & on demand. Companion documentary provides hope amidst despair.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Craig Films ' award-winning debut feature film, NO ADDRESS , and AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS , a companion documentary, will be available for digital purchase and rental, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube and more. Additionally, NO ADDRESS will be available to purchase on DVD at Walmart and Amazon.NO ADDRESS, starring GRAMMYaward-winning singer/songwriter and actress, Ashanti, shares the personal journeys of individuals experiencing homelessness. This powerful and heartfelt film weaves together stories of resilience, compassion, and human dignity. It has won numerous awards, and audiences have reacted with a 98% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes."What drew me to No Address was its raw honesty. This film doesn't just tell a story, it gives people experiencing homelessness their dignity back,” remarked Ty Pennington.“Being part of it reminded me how powerful a second chance can be, and how just believing in someone can change everything."AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS, a shocking documentary unraveling the truth of America's homelessness crisis, was filmed as a companion piece to the feature film. The Robert Craig Films' team traveled the United States for a hands-on look at the harsh realities of the nationwide homelessness crisis, while also uncovering effective solutions being implemented and providing hopeful insights. It was awarded“Best Documentary of the Year” at the 2025 Movieguide Awards.“The overwhelming response to both the feature film and the documentary shows that Americans are not only connecting to these stories, but also searching for a deeper understanding and real solutions to this crisis,” says Jennifer Stolo, CEO & Producer of Robert Craig Films.“With the streaming releases, we'll reach more with our message of hope and urgent call to action.”For streaming, rental, and purchase information for the feature film, NO ADDRESS, visit .For streaming, rental, and purchase information for AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS, the documentary, please visit###Official LinksTrailer:Film Website:Documentary:Press Room: /pressSocial: Follow @NoAddressMovie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTubeAbout Robert Craig FilmsBased in California, Robert Craig Films develops, creates, and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. The company's mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. For more information, visit .Media Contact:Leigh-Anne Anderson...Tel. (310) 990-5752

