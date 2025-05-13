New Miami-Based Social App 'Plus 1' Makes It Easy To Find Companions For Any Plan

Tired of flaky friends and awkward apps? Plus 1 lets you post plans and meet people who are actually down to go-with no swiping required.

- Jeff Wulkan, Founder of Plus 1

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plus 1 App Launches in Miami to Help People Find Companions for Any Plan

A new social app is changing how people connect-by focusing on what you want to do first, not who you match with. Introducing Plus 1, a platform designed for finding friends, dates, or business connections through real-world activities.

Whether you're heading to a concert, looking for a gym buddy, attending a networking event, or grabbing dinner, Plus 1 lets users post their plans or request to join someone else's-no awkward small talk, no endless swiping.

“We built Plus 1 to solve a simple problem-sometimes you want to go do something, but none of your friends are available or interested,” says Jeff Wulkan, CEO of Plus 1.”

Other social apps feel like work and are mostly geared toward dating. Plus 1 is the everything social connecting app-putting the plans first. No more awkward messaging or trying to figure out what to do once you match. With Plus 1, the plan is already there. You just show up and connect.”

“When Jeff shared his idea with me, I immediately recognized the app's potential to foster deeper connections, and I was thrilled to be part of it. In a digital world where online interactions often overshadow face-to-face ones, this app helps us prioritize meaningful relationships.” says Angie Romasanta, COO of Plus 1

⸻

How It Works:

.Post a Meetup: Add your activity, time, place, and a short description

.Join a Meetup: Scroll the feed, request to join, and connect instantly if approved

.Meet in Real Life: Whether it's for friendship, dating, or networking-it starts with the plan

⸻

Live Now in Beta, 100% Free to Use

Plus 1 is currently in beta and available for download on iPhone (via TestFlight) and Android (via direct link). The app is set to launch publicly on the App Store and Google Play by the end of the month.

Early adopters get access to:

.Free lifetime premium membership

.Opportunities to create paid content

.Entry into a grand prize drawing for a free flight anywhere in the U.S.

⸻

What Makes Plus 1 Different:

.No endless swiping or forced messaging

.No pressure to define the connection-it can be casual, professional, or romantic

.Ideal for newcomers to a city, solo adventurers, students, and professionals

.Meet based on mutual interest in doing something-not just liking someone's photos

⸻

Miami First-Then the World

Based in Miami, Plus 1 is starting local with plans to expand across the U.S. The team is building real-world community by partnering with local creators, universities, gyms, and event spaces to host launch activations and exclusive meetups.

“This isn't just an app-it's a new way to live your social life,” Wulkan says.“We're helping people stop waiting around for flaky friends or awkward matches and actually do the things they want to do-with someone who's down to join.”

⸻

Ready to Find Your Plus 1?

You can try Plus 1 now through TestFlight (iOS) or download the Android beta version via . The public launch is set for later this month.

⸻

About Plus 1

Plus 1 is a social connection app designed to help people find the right companion for any activity-planned or spontaneous. Whether it's a concert, hike, first date, or business meetup, Plus 1 puts plans first and takes the awkwardness out of making new connections.

Website:

Instagram: @joinplus1

Contact: Jeff Wulkan – ...

Phone: 732-207-8102

Jeffrey Wulkan

Plus 1

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Wefunder Crowd Funding Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.