Celebrating 70 Years Of Innovation - IPD Marks Milestone Anniversary

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts , proudly celebrates its 70th anniversary. Founded in 1955, IPD commemorates seven decades of excellence, innovation, and dedication to customers and partners worldwide.

Throughout 2025, IPD is marking this significant milestone with a series of celebratory events, customer appreciation initiatives, and special promotions reflecting on its storied past while setting its sights on the future.

“Reaching our 70th anniversary is not just a reflection of our resilience and innovation, but a testament to the enduring relationships we've built with our customers, partners, and employees,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD.“We know we contribute to the livelihoods of countless families and businesses in the USA and around the world, and we do not take that responsibility lightly. We honor the legacy that began in 1955 and proudly carry it forward, continually committed to quality, integrity, and service excellence.”

The year-long celebration kicked off in March with the unveiling of a special 70th-anniversary logo and branded merchandise, including limited-edition anniversary hats, posters, and commemorative pins. IPD also introduced a unique "70th Anniversary Lager," shipped exclusively to loyal customers along with personalized thank-you notes.

Employee engagement takes center stage, with activities designed to celebrate IPD's dedicated workforce. These include historical photo contests, employee spotlight interviews, and recognition programs emphasizing the contributions of IPD's longest-tenured team members.

A highlight of the celebration calendar is IPD's 70th Anniversary Party, scheduled for August. This landmark event will gather employees, shareholders, board members, and families for an evening filled with historical reflections, award presentations, and entertainment.

In addition to internal celebrations, IPD remains committed to giving back to the community. Initiatives planned for the anniversary year include donations to engine rebuilding educational programs, sponsorship of charitable events, and enhanced customer recognition programs.

IPD invites customers, industry partners, and supporters worldwide to join the celebration and engage through social media by sharing stories, photos, and experiences using the hashtag #IPD70Years.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications.



