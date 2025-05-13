2025 NYX Awards Honors Creative Excellence Across Marketing, Design, And Digital Media For First Season

2025 NYX Awards S1 Full Results Announced

2025 NYX Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The NYX Awards has officially announced the winners of its first season in 2025, honoring agencies, brands, creative professionals.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The NYX Awards has officially announced the winners of its first season in 2025, honoring agencies, brands, creative professionals, and content creators whose work demonstrates exceptional skill in storytelling, design, and execution. As one of the leading international competitions for creative excellence, this creative award recognizes standout entries that engage audiences, drive results, and set a high standard for the industry.

Participation of International Brands & Companies

Among the complete lineup of outstanding entries, the competition proudly showcases a selection of this year's most impactful creative projects. With entries from over 30 countries and hundreds of submissions, the NYX Awards continues to attract top agencies, independent creatives, and industry leaders.

Examples of these direct submissions include entries submitted by Layer, National Geographic, IKEA Germany, Hyundai MOBIS, HP Inc., MDLBEAST, as well as indirect submissions entered on behalf of HSBC Bank Australia Ltd, Salesforce, American Family Insurance, Ultra Miami, AARP, The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Dunkin' Donuts, and more.

These winners have delivered campaigns, digital experiences, and content that demonstrate expertise and a deep understanding of audience engagement.

Visit the official website for the complete list of NYX winners here: .

“The most powerful campaigns and designs are understood, remembered, and acted upon," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "This season's NYX Award winners have mastered the ability to craft work that are deliberate, precise, and impactful. They have demonstrated that great design and marketing are ultimately about delivering real results. Their work speaks for itself, and we are proud to recognize their achievements on an international platform."

Winning in NYX is a career milestone that brings global recognition, industry credibility, and new business opportunities. Past winners have leveraged their success to expand their networks, attract high-profile clients, and establish their reputation as creative leaders.

Following the success of this season, the second season of the 2025 NYX Awards is officially open for submissions, offering creative professionals and brands worldwide the opportunity to showcase their best work for industry-wide recognition.

To be part of this competition, take note of these key deadlines:

.Early Bird Deadline: June 4, 2025

.Final Extension Deadline: September 10, 2025

.Results Announcement: October 30, 2025

With the bar set high each year, the NYX Awards continues to celebrate exceptional talent, strategic execution, and creativity that makes a lasting impact.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in marketing, design, advertising, and digital media. Honoring agencies, brands, and creative professionals, the award celebrates projects that demonstrate excellence in execution, audience engagement, and strategic impact.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Tyler K.

International Awards Associate Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.