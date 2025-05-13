Sunbound Announces Strategic Partnership With Omega Healthcare Investors

New partnership offers Omega's operator partners exclusive benefits; Omega takes equity stake in Sunbound.

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbound , a leader in finance and accounts receivable solutions for senior living operators, today announced a strategic partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI ), one of the nation's premier real estate investment trusts (REITs) that provides financing and capital solutions to Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Assisted Living Facility (ALF) operators across the U.S. and the U.K. Through this agreement, Omega's extensive network of operator partners will receive preferred access and pricing to Sunbound's industry-leading payments, accounts receivable and financing solutions.

In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors will also take an equity stake in Sunbound, signaling a strong commitment and shared vision for the future of senior living technology.

"We are incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors," said Manny Cominsky, Co-founder and CEO of Sunbound. "Omega's deep expertise and expansive network in senior care will accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to senior living operators. This partnership is an important milestone and a testament to the positive impact our solutions have already had with some of Omega's existing operating partners, where we've seen outstanding results in operational efficiency and resident satisfaction."

Omega Healthcare Investors sees Sunbound's technology as a valuable and differentiated addition to its ecosystem of services aimed at optimizing care and efficiency across its properties.

"Partnering with Sunbound aligns perfectly with our strategy to support our operator partners through innovative technology solutions," said Matthew Gourmand, President at Omega Healthcare Investors. "Sunbound has already demonstrated significant value for senior living communities within our portfolio, and we believe this investment will further enhance the performance and competitiveness of our operator partners."

Sunbound's financial software solutions are tailored specifically for the senior living industry, helping operators ensure timely payments, enhance billing accuracy and optimize cash flow while delivering an enhanced resident and family experience. With preferred access and pricing now available to Omega's operator partners, this partnership aims to widely extend these benefits across Omega's national portfolio.

Further details on the partnership and equity agreement were not disclosed.

About Sunbound

Sunbound is transforming financial operations for senior living communities through its modern, user-friendly platform. Designed to streamline payment processing, accounts receivable, and financing, Sunbound empowers senior living operators to reduce inefficiencies, improve cash flow, and enhance billing accuracy. For families, Sunbound delivers a seamless, transparent payment experience, removing the stress and confusion often associated with managing payments. Leveraging advanced automation and intuitive tools, Sunbound is trusted by senior living operators nationwide as the premier solution for optimizing financial processes and driving operational excellence. To learn more, visit sunboundhomes and linkedin/company/sunboundhq.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at .

SOURCE Sunbound

