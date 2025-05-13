Crowe Boosts New York Financial Services Consulting Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his role at Crowe, Kozlowski will lead strategic initiatives for complex, cross-functional organizations. His work will focus on growing relationships with global financial institutions headquartered in New York, building on Crowe's established presence in this key financial center.

"Gary has a proven track record of delivering market solutions and services to the financial sector. His experience aligns seamlessly with our financial services (FS) strategy and vision," said Dawnella Johnson, Crowe's New York market leader and consulting leader for financial services. "His success and deep knowledge of the complex challenges faced by global financial institutions will blend perfectly with our culture of cultivating trust and working in collaboration with our clients. This is a significant addition to our team and for our expansion in the FS sector in New York."

Before joining Crowe, Kozlowski served for over two decades as a senior partner at a Big 4 firm, where he advised organizations on strategy, governance, risk management, regulatory, operational and technology transformations, focused on the banking, payments, capital markets, asset management and private equity sectors. He has significant global leadership experience managing teams across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, bringing a global perspective and deep expertise to his clients. He is a community leader, serving as a non-profit executive board member, supporting organizations with financial planning and executing on strategic and transformation initiatives. He is currently the board chair of Junior Achievement of New York and an executive committee member and finance chair of Japan Society.

"Crowe's entrepreneurial spirit and growth mindset were major draws for me," Kozlowski said. "I'm excited to contribute to a collaborative firm that emphasizes long-term trust and confidence with clients, while also leveraging Crowe's excellent reputation already established in the financial services sector. I look forward to building relationships with our FS clients and deepening our presence in the sector. I am excited to work with my new Crowe colleagues as we continue to build on the great success the firm has had and the momentum we have in the market."

Kozlowski received his BS in applied economics at Cornell University and his MBA at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

