Ubie And CMI Media Group Partner To Modernize DTC Advertising With Highly Personalized Consumer Campaigns In Women's Health, Hematology



There is a critical need for trustworthy, hyper-personalized information earlier in the diagnosis and treatment journey to empower patients to participate in their care

The partnership will initially focus on endometriosis and hematology; high-need therapeutic areas where patients are actively seeking information Connecting tailored information with relevant, motivated audiences will reinvent the way DTC advertising interacts and engages with consumers

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie , an AI-driven and medically vetted healthcare prediction platform that guides patients to the care they need, and CMI Media Group , a WPP (NYSE: WPP ), healthcare media agency, announced a partnership aiming to transform direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising, beginning with women's health and hematology/oncology. The collaboration integrates Ubie's AI Symptom Checker with CMI's precision media expertise to address the pharmaceutical industry's challenges in reaching patients with personalized, engaging messaging at scale. This combination will help accelerate time to diagnosis and the identification of the best available treatment.

American consumers continue to face challenges in managing their own health, including long waits for doctor appointments and treatment, increasing healthcare costs, and broken patient engagement. At the same time, consumers are more active in seeking information for their health conditions, increasingly relying on online tools and information . But, there is an excessive amount of noise online, including a large amount of conflicting information and misinformation.

To reach consumers, marketers need to meet patients where they are, by using highly-personalized, patient-centric, and brand-safe approaches, rather than the traditional scattergun approach – a concept understood in industries outside of healthcare.

"Today's healthcare consumers are active and want to be engaged with, but with so many websites, ads, and social media posts, it can be a struggle to understand what information to trust to take control of their own care," said Kota Kubo , Co-Founder and CEO of Ubie. "By combining the ability of Ubie's medically trained AI to decode symptom patterns with CMI's strategic expertise in reaching consumers, we're creating tools that can better connect with those looking for answers about their symptoms."

A one size fits all approach doesn't help patients navigate healthcare. Personalization is one key to delivering improved opportunities to engage in health behaviors. The partnership will allow DTC advertisers to engage patients individually, reaching consumers who are searching for more information where they are.

Ubie's online platform is a highly accurate, medically-validated AI symptom checker that is free and easily accessible. Ubie engages patients early in their journey, providing personalized information about potential conditions and guiding them toward appropriate medical care, including appropriate providers and treatment information. This information can empower patients to become knowledgeable, active participants in their own health care and take the steps needed for better outcomes.

"For this specific partnership, women's health was a perfect fit. The need for education in this space is at a critical place right now. By leveraging new technologies that allow women the opportunity to quickly and accurately gain access to data is life changing," adds Julie Hurvitz Aliaga , EVP of Innovation, Content and Partnerships of CMI Media Group.

Viewing people as consumers of healthcare, rather than passive receivers, can enhance the quality of care . New innovations, like AI trained on medical data, can reach consumers with individually tailored information. DTC advertising has the opportunity to meet even the most unique needs with resources that can empower consumers to become partners in their care.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP , ), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusion, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit .

About Ubie

Founded in 2017, Ubie empowers individuals and healthcare professionals with the tools they need for better care. Leveraging cutting-edge disease prediction AI, Ubie guides 10+ million patients every month to seek appropriate medical attention through its free online Symptom Checker and equips 1,900+ provider organizations with clinical tools that streamline workflows and support better diagnoses and health outcomes. Trained on medical data, Ubie's marketing solutions power advanced targeting capabilities and high-performing digital campaigns for 70% of the world's top life science companies.

Learn more about our vision and work at or try our free Symptom Checker at .

Contact: Ryosei Hatakeyama

Ubie, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ubie, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED