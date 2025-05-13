Femselect Poised For Market Leadership With Strategic Advancements In Women's Health

FEMSelect Announces Close of Oversubscribed Series B Equity Financing to Drive Commercial Growth, Leadership Transformation, and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FEMSelect, a privately held women-led company revolutionizing pelvic organ prolapse (POP) treatment with its groundbreaking EnPlace® technology, today announced significant advancements as part of its strategic roadmap to become a global leader in women's health. The company's recent oversubscribed equity financing, will accelerate its initiatives, including leadership enhancements, a U.S. headquarters relocation, and expanded commercialization efforts. The round was led by existing investors New Age Ventures and Triventures, had participation from existing investors like Robin Hood Ventures and RAD Biomed and attracted new investors Nordwand Capital, Avea Ventures, and Terra Verde Comp, reflecting strong confidence in FEMSelect's vision and potential.

"With participation from long-time and new investors, this influx of capital marks a major leap forward in our mission to redefine care for millions of underserved women worldwide," said Renee Selman, Executive Chairwoman of the Board. "With a strengthened leadership team, expanded financial firepower, and a powerful product pipeline, FEMSelect is poised to accelerate growth and lead the way in transformative women's health solutions."

Leadership Transformation

FEMSelect is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sasha Schrode as Chief Executive Officer. With her extensive experience in healthcare, Schrode brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth. Under her leadership, FEMSelect is poised for significant expansion, with plans to bolster its commercial team and diversify its product portfolio. "FEMSelect has the power to transform women's healthcare, and I'm thrilled to help bring this breakthrough to millions worldwide," said Sasha Schrode. "Unlike traditional surgery-which often involves extensive dissection, longer recovery, and higher risk-the EnPlace procedure is minimally invasive, requires no dissection, and allows most women to go home the same day and resume their lives quickly." She joins FEMSelect after her successful leadership at Serpex Medical, which culminated in a strategic acquisition.

Debbie Garner has been appointed President of FEMSelect, where she will spearhead the company's expansion efforts in the United States and internationally. This strategic move positions FEMSelect to capitalize on emerging opportunities and strengthen its presence in key regions worldwide.

FEMSelect is also pleased to report that Rakesh Tailor, CEO of Contura International, was appointed to the Board of Directors. Given his experience in women's health and having led the development Bulkamid and its sale to Axonics in 2021, his strategic insight will help propel the company's presence in the U.S. and international markets.

Strategic Relocation to the U.S.

As part of its growth strategy, FEMSelect is relocating its headquarters from Israel to the United States, aligning the company closer to its largest market and expanding opportunities for strategic partnerships.

About FEMSelect

FEMSelect is at the forefront of women's health, delivering innovative solutions for pelvic organ prolapse with its EnPlace technology. The company's minimally invasive approach provides a transformative alternative for women seeking relief from this common condition.

For more information about FEMSelect and EnPlace, visit .

Media Contact:

FEMSelect

[email protected]

SOURCE FEMSelect

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED