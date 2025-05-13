360PR+ BECOMES CERTIFIED B CORPORATION

Award-winning PR agency has long focused on advancing mission-driven brands

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As it approaches its 25th anniversary, 360PR+ has been certified as a B Corporation, undergoing B Lab's highly rigorous process that has evaluated the company's purpose, ethics and transparency, commitment to employee health and wellness, employee engagement and satisfaction, economic and environmental impact in communities in which the agency operates, and other criteria for certification.

Certified B Corporations are companies that believe in using business as a force for good. The development of B Corporation standards for certification are overseen by B Lab's independent Standards Advisory Council. B Lab is a non-profit organization, founded in 2006 and certifying some 9,000 B Corporations globally across a range of sectors.

360PR+ has long prioritized representing and advancing organizations and brands that are doing good in the world. "To do that authentically, we must hold ourselves to the highest possible standards – our certification as a B Corporation is validation of that and a testament to all of our employees, whose engagement and feedback makes us better every day," commented Laura Tomasetti, 360's founder and CEO.

360PR+ is a fully integrated communications and marketing agency, recognized for a long list of award-winning PR campaigns for some of the most trusted and admired brands. Over the years, that's included B Corporations such as Blue Wave Solar, Full Circle Home, Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs, Stonyfield and Vermont Creamery.

Based in New York, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients in-market resources in 100+ cities across North America and globally. In addition to certifying as a B Corporation, 360PR+ has undergone WBENC's process to become a certified women-owned business. For more information, visit .

