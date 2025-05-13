Smartpress Debuts New AI Agent: Smartpress Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Leveraging content from Smartpress' support resources, blog articles, product pages and employee-curated information, Smartpress Intelligence uses that knowledge to apply context, make decisions and remove the guesswork for clients trying to parse through the digital printer's complex and varied offerings.

"Smartpress Intelligence gives our customers the freedom to self-guide their product selections, configurations and see immediate pricing quotes," said Smartpress Vice President Matt Chapman. "It's perfect for those who prefer the DIY approach."

What can Smartpress Intelligence do?



Provide product and print recommendations per specific use cases.

Understand product configuration options to customize projects appropriately.

Combine a large language model and general printing knowledge with Smartpress-specific information to ensure accurate recommendations. Track price quotes so clients can compare options in real time.

"This next big chapter in the Smartpress story shows we're innovating without ever losing the human touch that defines our company culture," said Chapman. "This launch doesn't change our core belief in world-class, human-centered customer service. It simply frees up our teams to devote more time and personalized service to our clients' complex jobs, distribution needs and multi-product orders."

Smartpress Intelligence also keeps a history of client chats so Smartpress' customer service team can monitor and improve responses, blending digital and human technology to improve the overall experience.

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. Printing everything from booklets and brochures to signs, banners and more, they operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress leads the industry in achieving social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are 100% employee-owned, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.



