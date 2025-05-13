DBIA Earns Dual Honors At 2025 American Business Awards®

DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.

Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards Recognize Excellence in Legacy and Leadership

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is proud to announce it has received two StevieAwards in the 2025 American Business Awards, celebrating both the legacy of a design-build pioneer and the exceptional leadership shaping DBIA's workplace today.Gold StevieAward: Public Service & ActivismDBIA was awarded the Gold Steviefor its video tribute to Donald G. Warren, recipient of DBIA's 2024 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award. The moving piece, featuring reflections from Warren's family, friends and industry colleagues, honored his profound influence on the design-build industry and the community he helped build.One judge remarked,“A powerful and moving tribute that honors a foundational industry leader...the video not only celebrates Don Warren's legacy but also reinforces the values of the design-build community for future generations.”Bronze StevieAward: Human Resources Executive of the YearTracy Powelson, DBIA's Director of Human Resources and Administration, received the Bronze Steviefor Human Resources Executive of the Year. Powelson's award recognizes her compassionate and strategic leadership, which has played a critical role in shaping a people-first culture at DBIA.“Tracy's leadership exemplifies the heart and spirit of human resources, balancing operational goals with empathy and employee well-being,” noted one judge. Powelson's accomplishments include more than $30,000 in operational savings and personalized support for team members facing health challenges.“These honors reflect the values that define DBIA,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA's Executive Director/CEO.“We are deeply proud to see both our past and present recognized, from Don Warren's indelible legacy to the everyday leadership that makes DBIA a place where people and ideas thrive.”The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program, open to organizations of all sizes and sectors. This year, more than 3,600 nominations were reviewed by a panel of over 250 professionals worldwide.View the full list of 2025 StevieAward winners.

