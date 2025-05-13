Big Lab Reveals Key Perfume Market Trends Across The MENA Region In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Big Lab unveils 2025 perfume trends in the MENA region, highlighting digital influence, niche fragrance demand, and shifting consumer preferences.

- Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital AgencyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Lab Digital Agency, a leading SEO and web analytics firm based in Dubai and operating across the MENA region, has published new insights into consumer behavior in the Middle East and North Africa's expanding perfume market. The study focuses on online search trends, evolving preferences, and the impact of digital platforms on fragrance demand across countries including the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC markets.According to Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab, demand for perfumes across the MENA region remains consistently strong in 2025, with notable growth among men and younger consumers. Platforms like TikTok - particularly the viral #PerfumeTok trend - continue to shape fragrance discovery and purchasing behavior among users aged 18 to 35.“We're witnessing a clear digital shift in how consumers engage with perfumes,” says Nemtcev.“Men across the region - especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia - are increasingly turning to niche and selective brands, guided by influencer content and personalized recommendations.”The ladies perfume market is also undergoing a transformation in MENA. Female consumers are moving away from mass-market offerings toward personalized and niche scents that better reflect their lifestyle and identity. According to Big Lab's analysis, trending search phrases include“long-lasting ladies perfume,”“branded perfume for women,” and“luxury ladies fragrance” - reflecting a preference for elegant, enduring, and refined notes.Popular scent profiles include vanilla, white florals, musk, and amber - ingredients that are well-suited to the region's warm climate and versatile for day-to-night wear. Frequently mentioned brands among women include Chanel, Dior, Jo Malone, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Gucci, Kilian, Narciso Rodriguez, Carolina Herrera, Byredo, and Victoria's Secret.“Women in the region are looking for fragrances that express who they are,” Nemtcev explains.“The demand is shifting toward scents that are subtle yet distinctive, and we're also seeing growing interest in unisex perfumes - a reflection of the move beyond traditional gender labels in favor of fragrance as self-expression.”Rising Interest in Online Discovery and PurchasingSearch behavior across MENA shows growing interest in perfume as gifts, daily essentials, and signature statements. In the UAE specifically, popular queries include“best perfume for men,”“oud perfume,” and“top perfume brands for women.” Other countries in the region are also seeing an uptick in demand for online fragrance purchases, reflecting increased trust in e-commerce and digital recommendations.“Consumers are seeking quality, brand recognition, and lasting power,” says Nemtcev.“In the ladies perfume category, floral and musky compositions are increasingly favored, especially for special occasions and daily wear.”Big Lab analysts emphasize that buyers across MENA are moving away from mainstream selections toward exclusive offerings that feel more personalized and authentic.Natural Ingredients and Ethical Sourcing Gain GroundGlobal trends continue to influence fragrance purchases in the Middle East and North Africa. According to Precedence Research, the global perfumes market is valued at $60.7 billion in 2025 and growing at a CAGR of approximately 6%. In the MENA region, consumers are showing a growing preference for products made with natural ingredients and ethically sourced materials.“Searches for 'natural perfumes' and 'vegan perfume brands' have increased by over 20% year-over-year in countries like the UAE and Egypt,” notes Nemtcev.“This shift shows that consumers are aligning their purchasing decisions with broader lifestyle values.”E-Commerce and AI Shape the Future of FragranceOnline fragrance shopping is accelerating across the region. From Egypt to the Gulf, consumers are embracing marketplaces and brand-owned e-commerce platforms. Convenience, selection, and personalization are key drivers of this growth.Big Lab data reveals strong performance on digital platforms that offer AI-powered suggestions, custom fragrance quizzes, and curated discovery journeys based on user behavior, preferences, and local climate data.“Fragrance selection is becoming a curated digital journey,” concludes Nemtcev.“With AI-driven personalization, shoppers receive recommendations based on their tastes and habits, enabling brands and retailers to create deeper, more relevant experiences.”About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a Dubai-based SEO and digital marketing firm specializing in search optimization, e-commerce growth, and business process automation. The company builds data-driven strategies for marketplaces and online retail, leveraging AI and analytics to help brands scale their online sales in the MENA region.

Iurii Nemtcev

Big Lab Digital Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.