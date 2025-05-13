Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Take Part In Tiranga Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Calling it a moment of national pride, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday participated in Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra organised by the BJP on Kartavya Path in central Delhi and warned terror masterminds that their future misadventures will evoke a befitting response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Gupta said the decisions taken by PM Modi for the protection of the country are a matter of pride.

“Prime Minister Modi, our armed forces and the government are on an alert to give a hard-hitting response to attempts to strike terror in the country,” said CM Rekha, hailing the government decision to continue Operation Sindoor.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said people from all corners of Delhi have converged at Kartavya Path for the Yatra to honour the armed forces.

“As PM Modi has stated, if anyone attacks the country, then India will respond with full force,” he said, endorsing the decision to keep Operation Sindoor under suspension rather than calling it off.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also took part in the Yatra and hailed PM Modi's decision to give a memorable reply to terror masterminds in Pakistan.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "I believe this Tiranga Yatra is not just for BJP. It is for every resident of Delhi. Anyone, whether from the Aam Aadmi Party or Congress, should have joined today."

BJP leader and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "Today, this Tiranga Yatra is a symbol of 'Rashtra Suraksha Ke Liye Nagrik' (citizenship for the nation and national security).”

“Just as our soldiers have increased the nation's esteem, given a strong response to Pakistan, and defeated terrorism, this Yatra is a support for that honour, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have never witnessed such a large-scale Tiranga Yatra in my life," he said.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood took part in the Yatra and said, "The armed forces, under the leadership of PM Modi, have made the country proud by demolishing terror hubs in Pakistan. The entire country is supporting PM Modi.”