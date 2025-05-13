403
Trump ponders to visit Turkey to discuss Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) United States leader Donald Trump stated on Monday that he was “thinking” of going to Turkey for potential peace discussions between Ukraine and Russia. However, the Kremlin did not say if Vladimir Putin would be there.
The conference in Istanbul would be the first time for direct talks among Ukrainian and Russian officials since earlier months of Moscow's attacks in 2022.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has verified that will go, stating previously that he desired for Trump to attend and was prepared for "direct and substantive negotiations with Putin".
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reported that he is prepared, and he encouraged the two fighting countries on Monday to take the "window of opportunity" to conclude peace.
Many thousands have been murdered, and millions of people are compulsory leaving their homes given that Russia intruded Ukraine in the month of February 2022. On the other hand, Russia’s army is currently taking over about 20 per cent of the nation, such as the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014.
