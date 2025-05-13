Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump ponders to visit Turkey to discuss Russia, Ukraine

Trump ponders to visit Turkey to discuss Russia, Ukraine


2025-05-13 09:50:22
(MENAFN) United States leader Donald Trump stated on Monday that he was “thinking” of going to Turkey for potential peace discussions between Ukraine and Russia. However, the Kremlin did not say if Vladimir Putin would be there.

The conference in Istanbul would be the first time for direct talks among Ukrainian and Russian officials since earlier months of Moscow's attacks in 2022.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has verified that will go, stating previously that he desired for Trump to attend and was prepared for "direct and substantive negotiations with Putin".

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reported that he is prepared, and he encouraged the two fighting countries on Monday to take the "window of opportunity" to conclude peace.

Many thousands have been murdered, and millions of people are compulsory leaving their homes given that Russia intruded Ukraine in the month of February 2022. On the other hand, Russia’s army is currently taking over about 20 per cent of the nation, such as the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014.

MENAFN13052025000045017281ID1109543148

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search