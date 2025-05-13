403
Aramex Partners with Sprinklr to Elevate Customer Experience Across More than 65 countries
(MENAFN- teamlewis) United Arab Emirates, Dubai — May 13, 2025 – Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced an expanded partnership with Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation. Aramex and Sprinklr are partnering to revolutionize digital customer experience for Aramex customers across more than 65 countries. This collaboration marks a significant step in Aramex’s commitment to delivering seamless, AI-driven customer interactions at scale, through leveraging Sprinklr’s Case Management, Sprinklr Voice, and Conversational AI.
Since 2022, Aramex has modernized its customer experience with Sprinklr Service by leveraging AI-driven automation and a WhatsApp integration to enhance efficiency, improve last-mile delivery and provide always-on customer support at scale. In doing so, Aramex ensures delivering world class customer experience with AI-powered contact center as a service (CCaaS) and 24/7 customer care.
Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex, said: “Aramex is deeply committed to customer-centric innovation, as seen with our smart lockers, automated AI-powered robotic sorting system, autonomous delivery robots, and electric vehicles. As e-commerce reshapes customer expectations, the need for instant, personalized service across digital channels has never been greater. We are evolving beyond legacy systems to embrace AI-driven customer engagement. As a key partner in this transformation, Sprinklr is helping us scale seamless, real-time interactions while boosting operational efficiency.
Amjad Al Sabbah, Group Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Sprinklr, said: "Sprinklr is revolutionizing how companies across the world connect with, support, and understand their customers through digital channels, and Aramax is one of the customers leading the way. We are excited to be part of Aramex’s transformative journey and look forward to continuing our success with our outstanding teams and building on the momentum we’ve gained in the region and the world.”
Since launching the partnership, Aramex has automated 99% of cases and saved over a million agent hours annually. This transformation reduces case resolution delays, boosts customer satisfaction, and optimizes operational costs, helping to ensure a more efficient and seamless customer support experience.
