Kingston FURY Releases High Performance PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD
(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 13 May 2025: Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announces its PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Kingston FURY Renegade G5 for gaming and high-power users seeking maximum performance.
Kingston FURY Renegade G5 allows users to unleash the full capability of their system by leveraging the latest PCIe Gen5 x 4 controller and 3D TLC NAND to reach extreme speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s read/write1 and over 2M IOPS. Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is optimised for performance PC and workstations to eliminate storage bottlenecks and significantly reduce load times, making it the ideal drive for when you’re deep in high-intensity gaming, editing, or a data-heavy workflow.
With such incredible power, Kingston FURY Renegade G5 was engineered to ensure smooth operation for demanding applications while preserving efficiency, thanks to Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography and low-power DDR4 DRAM cache, reducing heat and energy consumption. Whether for high-end applications, content creation, or productivity, this storage solution delivers everything needed to elevate your gaming and professional experience.
“We’re eager to announce this addition to the Kingston FURY family of high-performance solutions,” said Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager - Prosumer Flash and SSD Kingston EMEA. “Between the power of Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD and Kingston FURY memory, high-power users and hardware enthusiasts can create their ultimate system.”
Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is available in 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB full capacities** and is backed by a limited five-year warranty5, free technical support, and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit kingston.com.
Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Features & Specifications
• Extreme PCIe Gen5 Speeds: Take control with cutting-edge PCIe Gen5 x4 speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s1 read/write and up to 2,200,000/2,200,000 IOPS1 performance.
• Advanced Thermal Design: Designed with the Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography which allows for better thermal management, low-power DDR4 DRAM cache providing less power consumption, independent Buck IC for consistent power draw, and a 12-layer PCB for enhanced signal quality and superior data integrity.
• Seamless Integration: Compact M.2 2280 form factor easily slots into most motherboards and is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen4 systems.
• Maximised Capacity: Full capacities up to 4096GB2 to store your favorite games and media.
• Form Factor: M.2 2280
• Interface: PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe
• Capacities: 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB
• Controller: Silicon Motion SM2508
• NAND: 3D TLC
• DRAM Cache: Yes
• Direct Storage Supported: Yes
• Sequential Read/Write:
o 1024GB – up to 14,200/11,000MB/s
o 2048GB – up to 14,700/14,000MB/s
o 4096GB – up to 14,800/14,000MB/s
• Random 4k Read/Write:
o 1024GB – up to 2,200,200/2,150,000 IOPS
o 2048GB - 4096GB - up to 2,200,000/2,200,000 IOPS
• Endurance
(TBW/DWPD):
o 1024GB – 1.0PB
o 2048GB – 2.0PB
o 4096GB – 4.0PB
• Power Consumption:
o 1024GB – 0.27W Avg / 6.6W @ 14.2G / 6.6W (MAX)
o 2048GB – 0.27W Avg / 7.0W @ 14.7G / 7.0W (MAX)
o 4096GB – 0.27W Avg / 7.1W @ 14.8G / 9.5W (MAX)
• Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C
• Operating Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
• Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 2.3mm
• Weight:
o 1024GB – 7.3g
o 2048GB-4096GB – 7.7g
• Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)
• Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)
• MTBF: 2,000,000 hours
• Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
Legal Disclaimer:
