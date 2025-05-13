403
Taiba Investments Bolsters Its Digital Ecosystem with Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Salesforce Solutions to Elevate Customer Experience
(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Taiba Investments, a leading hospitality company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the signing of an agreement with Salesforce, the global leader in AI-driven customer experience management solutions, to deploy Salesforce Customer 360 across its portfolio.
Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba Investments, commented, "This partnership with Salesforce underscores our unwavering commitment to driving operational excellence across all Taiba Investments properties. By leveraging best-in-class customer experience solutions, we aim to deliver seamless, personalized, and elevated hospitality experiences for our guests."
Salesforce Customer 360 empowers Taiba to deliver world-class guest services and engage customers across multiple traditional and digital touchpoints, significantly enhancing the customer journey while boosting operational efficiency across its properties.
Al Ahdab added, "The deployment of Salesforce Customer 360 marks a major milestone in Taiba Investments’ digital transformation journey, as we harness the power of cutting-edge AI solutions to offer a truly differentiated hospitality experience across our hotels and facilities Kingdom-wide."
Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Al Khotani, SVP and Managing Director at Salesforce Middle East, stated, "We are proud to join forces with Taiba Investments, a leading Saudi hospitality brand, and look forward to supporting their leadership in leveraging AI tools to optimize operations and elevate guest experiences. With Salesforce Customer 360, we are confident Taiba will set new benchmarks in blending authenticity with technology to redefine hospitality in the region."
As part of the agreement, Taiba Investments will work alongside Horizontal Digital, a premier global digital agency and Salesforce Summit Partner, which has an established track record of delivering successful Salesforce implementations for top-tier Saudi organizations.
Notably, Taiba Investments boasts a robust portfolio of nearly 40 properties, including hotels, residential compounds, and commercial centers, and manages over 7,700 keys, with eight additional properties under development. The company maintains strategic partnerships with leading global hotel brands such as Marriott International, Sheraton, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn, underscoring its stature as a frontrunner in the Kingdom’s hospitality landscape.
