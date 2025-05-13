403
Final call to register for DXB Snow Run at Ski Dubai
(MENAFN- Dubaisc)
Registration for the sixth edition of the DXB Snow Run will close on Thursday, 15 May via PremierOnline, ahead of the event, which is scheduled to take place at Ski Dubai on Sunday, 18 May.
Organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the event is open to amateur and experienced runners participating in an indoor snow race within the popular ski facility at Mall of the Emirates.
Open to participants aged 13 to 70, the DXB Snow Run offers two distances—3km (three loops) and 5km (five loop—)—with options for both individual competitors and teams of five. The indoor race format allows for participation from families, corporate groups, and local fitness communities in a unique setting.
All finishers will receive commemorative medals, while the top three in each category will be awarded podium prizes. Organisers expect wide participation again this year, after more than 600 participants from 55 nationalities took part in last ’ear’s edition.
Registration can be completed via premieronlinebefore the Thursday deadline.
First launched in 2020, the DXB Snow Run gained international attention as one of the earliest snow sport events held following global lockdowns. Since then, it has become a regular fixture in’Dubai’s sports calendar, reflecting ’he city’s commitment to diverse athletic offerings and indoor recreational innovation.
The annual event is hosted by Ski Dubai, one of four indoor snow parks operated by Majid Al Futtaim across the region. Majid Al Futtaim is a leading lifestyle and retail conglomerate with operations spanning shopping malls, cinemas, leisure destinations, and grocery chains across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
