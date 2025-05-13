Trump Receives Warm Welcome From Saudi Crown Prince On First Leg Of Middle East Tour

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, marking his first foreign visit since beginning his second term in office. He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who broke with traditional protocol by personally welcoming Trump and his delegation.

The American delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Arab media outlets described the reception as a strong gesture of strategic friendship, emphasizing the visit's importance in advancing shared U.S.-Saudi goals in the region.

According to Al Arabiya, the Crown Prince's presence on the tarmac conveyed a“clear message of deep friendship and cooperation” between Riyadh and Washington. Sources cited by the network said talks would center around expanding economic investment-especially in energy and defense-and coordinating efforts to reduce tensions in Gaza and Yemen.

The report also highlighted a renewed Saudi commitment to a $600 billion investment package in the U.S., previously discussed during a phone call between the Crown Prince and President Trump. Al-Sharq Al-Awsat noted that the visit comes amid U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and counter Iran's growing influence across the Middle East.

A Saudi official quoted in Al-Sharq Al-Awsat confirmed Riyadh's support for Trump's regional mediation proposals, particularly regarding the normalization of relations with Israel under a two-state solution framework. The report also mentioned that discussions are underway on establishing a U.S. military base on the strategic Tiran and Sanafir islands in the Red Sea.

Al Jazeera, offering a more cautious tone, reported that the lavish welcome might spark domestic criticism within Saudi Arabia, particularly due to U.S. backing of Israel. Analysts warned that any new military pact could escalate tensions with Iran and further complicate the regional balance.

This visit signals a renewed U.S.-Saudi alliance at a time of intense geopolitical change. Whether these talks lead to tangible peace initiatives or military realignments will be closely watched in the coming months.

Observers note that while Trump's diplomacy is bold and transactional, its long-term implications for Middle East stability remain uncertain. The region's future may hinge on how these high-level discussions translate into actionable policy.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram