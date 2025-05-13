Princess Cruises Adds Third Solar Eclipse Voyage For 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Enchanted Princess sailing joins two other eclipse-focused Princess cruises onboard Sky Princess (August 8, 2026, from Southampton) and Sun Princess (7-, 14- and 21-day itineraries departing from Barcelona and Athens), further cementing the cruise line's commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind experiences that combine travel and wonder.

With a prime viewing spot off the coast of Eastern Spain, eclipse devotees can marvel in the two minutes and 18 seconds of totality on August 12, 2026.

Highlights of the Enchanted Princess itinerary, sailing August 4-18, 2026, include:



Civitavecchia (Rome) – Begin and end your journey in the Eternal City.

Naples (for Capri & Pompeii) – Discover ancient ruins or relax on the stunning Amalfi Coast.

Kotor, Montenegro – A scenic marvel nestled in a fjord-like bay.

Dubrovnik, Croatia – Walk the walls of this medieval city on the Adriatic.

Corfu, Greece – Enjoy this island's blend of beaches and Old Town charm.

Messina & Palermo, Sicily – See Mt. Etna or tour baroque treasures and bustling markets.

Gibraltar – Gaze across the Strait from the iconic Rock.

Alicante, Spain – A coastal retreat with rich heritage and lively boulevards. Barcelona, Spain – Experience Gaudí's architecture and vibrant culture.

"Adding Enchanted Princess to our 2026 solar eclipse lineup allows more guests to be part of this extraordinary moment at sea while exploring breathtaking Mediterranean and Adriatic destinations," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "With limited availability on Sky Princess and Sun Princess, we're excited to give our guests a new opportunity to be part of this rare astronomical event aboard another of our spectacular ships."

During the eclipse, guests will gather on the top decks with Princess eclipse viewing glasses, and enjoy lectures from astronomy experts, themed treats and drinks, stargazing at night, solar system trivia and more. Guests are even encouraged to set up their own telescopes on deck and wear festive eclipse-themed apparel and accessories.

Booking Information:

The Enchanted Princess 14-day Mediterranean & Adriatic with Total Solar Eclipse cruise is now open for booking through travel advisors, on or by calling 1-800-774-6237.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at

SOURCE Princess Cruises