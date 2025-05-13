Renowned Madagascar Scientist, Explorer And Mentor Named Winner Of World's Leading Animal Conservation Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout his years of research and expeditions, René de Roland has discovered several new species, led the establishment of four national protected areas and developed community-focused conservation programs. Since 2004, he has been the National Director of The Peregrine Fund's Madagascar Program, where he oversees a team of 48 Malagasy conservationists working to conserve wildlife and landscapes in his homeland.

René de Roland is the tenth Winner of the Indianapolis Prize.

"Dr. René de Roland's community-based models and decades of research have not only alleviated human-wildlife conflicts-they have also helped to conserve Madagascar's unique and wonderful animals and ecosystems. He is dedicated, resourceful and a fierce advocate for Madagascar wildlife, and I'm proud to announce him as this year's Indianapolis Prize Winner," said Dr. Rob Shumaker, President and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo.

René de Roland's contribution to the discovery of a variety of species is substantial, including the rediscovery of the Madagascar pochard, a rare duck thought to be extinct since the 1990s. He and his team rediscovered the species during a challenging expedition to a remote area of northern Madagascar in 2006. René de Roland has also contributed to the discovery of two previously undescribed lemur species in northern Madagascar. Due to his extensive impact on biodiversity conservation, scientists named a newly described wolf spider, Katableps lilyarisoni, after René de Roland in 2021. Most recently, during a 2022 expedition, René de Roland led a team to the rediscovery of the Dusky tetraka, a small songbird that had eluded ornithologists for 20 years.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award from the Indianapolis Zoo," said René de Roland. "My work is inspired by my pride for my country's biodiversity and my love for its wonderful people."

René de Roland has led the creation of four national protected areas in Madagascar totaling over 1,500 square miles, including rainforests, dry forests, wetlands, mangroves and savannahs. These efforts not only preserve endemic Madagascar species under threat but also improve the lives of local people, with whom René de Roland works to manage these areas and sustainably leverage their resources.

Through his work, René de Roland has also helped to shape the next generation of Malagasy conservationists. His legacy extends to more than 100 students at local Madagascar universities, with his mentees earning 90 master's degrees and 16 doctoral degrees.

"The Peregrine Fund is tremendously proud of Lily, whose commitment to science, conservation and his community inspires us all," said Chris N. Parish, President and CEO of The Peregrine Fund. "We are beyond excited that the Indianapolis Prize is recognizing him for his research, mentorship and decades of work in the conservation profession."

René de Roland earned his master's degree, doctoral degree and professorship at the University of Antananarivo in Madagascar. He joined The Peregrine Fund as a student in 1992 to study Madagascar's imperiled raptors.

Established by the Indianapolis Zoo in 2004, the Indianapolis Prize recognizes and rewards the world's preeminent animal conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species. Winners receive $250,000, which is the largest individual monetary award given in the animal conservation field.

René de Roland, the 2025 Indianapolis Prize DeHaan Finalists and the 2025 Indianapolis Prize Emerging Conservationist Award Winner will be celebrated at the Indianapolis Prize Gala on Sept. 27, 2025, presented by Cummins Inc., in downtown Indianapolis.

For additional media assets for the 2025 Indianapolis Prize, click here . To learn more about the previous Indianapolis Prize Winners, visit IndianapolisPrize .

About the Indianapolis Prize

The Indianapolis Prize recognizes and rewards conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species. The Emerging Conservationist Award, a newly established accolade in 2023, is given to a conservationist aged 40 or younger. Since 2004, the Indianapolis Prize has awarded more than $7.5 million in unrestricted cash awards, advancing the work of conservation scientists through financial support and public awareness.

The Indianapolis Prize is a conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoo.

Connect with the Prize on Facebook , X , Instagram and indianapolisprize .

SOURCE Indianapolis Zoo