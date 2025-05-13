Ka'chava Expands Retail Presence With Nationwide Launch At Whole Foods Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with over 85 superfoods, nutrients, and plant-based ingredients, Ka'Chava provides an all-in-one nutrition shake-ideal for busy people who don't want to sacrifice wellness. Each shake delivers protein, fiber, omega-3s, adaptogens, antioxidants, probiotics, and more-all without artificial additives or preservatives.

"We couldn't ask for a better home for Ka'Chava than Whole Foods Market," said Dustin Kochis, VP of Sales at Ka'Chava. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to support our mission of providing whole body nourishment to our consumers with high-quality ingredients."

"At Whole Foods Market, our purpose is to nourish people and the planet. We're thrilled to onboard Ka'Chava to our Active Nutrition category and provide our customers with a nourishing plant-based, option in support of their active lifestyle and nutrition pursuits," said Andy Jackson, Principal Category Merchant for Active Nutrition at Whole Foods Market.

Ka'Chava's availability at Whole Foods Market is part of the company's continued mission to transform the way people fuel their bodies-bridging the gap between convenience and nourishment. Whether used as a quick breakfast, post-workout recovery, or a wholesome on-the-go meal, Ka'Chava makes wholesome living simpler.

Starting this month, consumers can find Ka'Chava in chocolate and vanilla flavors nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S., specifically in the supplement aisle section.

Every serving of Ka'Chava:



Contains the optimal blend of superfoods, protein, essential vitamins, minerals, greens, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, adaptogens, antioxidants, omegas, MCTs, digestive enzymes, & more. Is vegan and made without dairy, soy, and artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

For more information, visit or follow @kachava on Instagram.

About Ka'Chava

Ka'Chava is the leading plant-based superfood company known for their all-in-one whole body meal shakes. It's produced in California, USA with superfoods and ingredients sourced from around the world. Ka'Chava is a family-owned business, run by health-conscious people committed to making daily nourishment easy and enjoyable. For over 10 years they've been obsessed with perfecting one single formula for whole body health. They've helped to save over 255,000 acres of biodiverse rainforest and have donated millions of meals to Feeding America. Learn more about them at .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ka'Chava