Executive Home Care Helps Entrepreneurs Join The Booming Senior Care Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. senior population projected to double by 2050, the demand for quality in-home care services is stronger than ever. Executive Home Care , a premier provider of in-home care and a member of Evive Brands , is offering entrepreneurs a rewarding opportunity to own a business that makes a difference in their communities.

The home care industry is expected to surpass $225 billion by 2028, driven by a growing preference for aging in place. According to AARP, nearly 90% of seniors prefer to remain in their homes as they age, creating a critical need for professional, compassionate caregivers.

"Executive Home Care is experiencing strong momentum, and we are excited to welcome new franchisees who share our passion for providing exceptional care," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand Leader of Executive Home Care. "Our proven business model allows entrepreneurs to make a meaningful impact while building a scalable, recession-resistant business in one of the fastest-growing sectors."

In the last six months, Executive Home Care has signed 40 new franchise agreements across 10 states, including California, Utah, Nebraska, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. This nationwide expansion demonstrates the strength of the brand and the rising demand for trusted in-home care providers.

Franchisees receive comprehensive training, operational guidance, and marketing support, equipping them with the tools to succeed. Many new owners come from diverse backgrounds, including corporate professionals, healthcare workers, and entrepreneurs looking for a purpose-driven career change.

"This expansion highlights the increasing need for reliable in-home care and the value of the Executive Home Care franchise opportunity," said Jason Wiedder, Chief Growth Officer of Evive Brands. "We are committed to supporting our franchisees every step of the way, ensuring they have the resources and expertise needed to thrive."

With prime territories available nationwide, Executive Home Care invites passionate entrepreneurs to explore the opportunity to join a resilient and impactful industry.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit .

About Executive Home Care

Executive Home Care is a leading in-home care franchise dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality services that empower seniors to live independently. The company is committed to excellence in client care and franchisee support, ensuring both business owners and their communities benefit from trusted, professional home care solutions.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED