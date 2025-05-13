Techman Robot Showcases AI Cobot Innovations At Automate 2025

Techman Robot will present its advanced Flying Trigger inspection technology, which integrates AI and vision to perform real-time defect detection and quality inspection while the work piece is in motion-enabling zero-downtime quality control. This system has helped customers reduce inspection time by 40–50% on average, significantly improving cycle time and overall production efficiency. Ideal for automotive seat components and server assembly inspection, it minimizes human error and labor costs while delivering fast and precise results.

Expanding Semiconductor Applications and Strengthening U.S. Market Presence

With major Taiwanese semiconductor firms like TSMC increasing investments in the U.S., Techman Robot is actively expanding its semiconductor collaborations and applications in the region. Backed by extensive experience in Asia's semiconductor industry, it partners with automation leader MSI to integrate AMRs and cobots for wafer box handling and cleanroom material loading/unloading. These flexible automation solutions address the growing demand for smart, agile semiconductor manufacturing. In addition, Techman Robot has formed a strategic alliance with global packaging and testing giant ASMPT to further enhance back-end process automation and enable high-end production line upgrades.

Product Debut: Lightweight, Long-Reach TM6S Cobot

Making its global debut at Automate, the TM6S features a remarkable 1800 mm reach while weighing only 35.5 kg. With high repeatability and agile motion capabilities, the TM6S is designed for workstations with limited space and larger working areas, broadening deployment possibilities across various industries.

Smart Welding Demonstration with U.S. Partner AMET Inc.

In collaboration with U.S.-based welding technology expert AMET Inc., Techman Robot will showcase an AI-powered intelligent welding solution. Tailored for shipbuilding, heavy steel structures, and energy equipment manufacturing, this system addresses the need for consistent, high-quality welds while boosting automation and production flexibility.

Strengthening Local Support for the U.S. Market

Amid a shifting global manufacturing landscape, Techman Robot continues to reinforce its support network and local partnerships in North America. The company emphasizes its commitment to providing engineering assistance, training, and customized automation solutions."Our AI Cobots are widely deployed in highly automated industries like semiconductors and electronics," said Techman Robot. "With high flexibility and out-of-the-box deployment capabilities, we're helping customers rapidly enhance their production lines-and we're committed to working closely with U.S. partners to strengthen smart manufacturing competitiveness."

SOURCE Techman Robot Inc.