311Literacy Introduces Easy Summer Reading Strategy With Launch Of The Great Reading Tournament

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the end of the school year fast approaches, it's time for parents and educators to put a summer reading plan in place. Summer reading helps students retain and even enhance literacy skills gained during the school year, preventing the decline in academic performance known as“summer slide.” Experts say it's crucial that children have access to books that interest them − otherwise, they're likely to tune out.

With more than 10,000 free titles in both English and Spanish in its library, The Great Reading Tournament (TGRT) is more than up to the task. Nonprofit 311Literacy's summer edition of this reading contest further incentivizes summer reading by awarding valuable prizes, like laptops and tablets, to readers ages 6 to 14 who log the most reading time. Proudly sponsored by Canva, this international initiative is a celebration of the transformative power of reading and the vibrant diversity of its participants. Contest registration begins today, and the competition runs from June 15th through July 19th.

“We're so proud to see The Great Reading Tournament grow beyond borders,” said Ariadna Trapote, CEO of 311Literacy and Little Bookmates.“This summer, children from Latin America, the U.S., and even Asia will join us in discovering the joy of reading-in both English and Spanish. It's a beautiful reminder that stories connect us all, no matter where we're from.”

Students participate for free by logging on to an education platform where they take a quick reading assessment, then choose from age and literacy-appropriate titles in English and/or Spanish. The platform automatically tracks their minutes read, pages and books read, and comprehension. Student agency completely drives the program − other than registering participants, there is nothing for parents, teachers or summer program leaders to manage.

Any student or organization can sign up to compete individually or as a team. Because participants can read on or offline, TGRT is completely portable for summer travel, summer camp, or just keeping engaged at home.

In TGRT's past three competitions, 41,000 children from 120 cities in 150 schools across five countries-the United States, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Peru competed. Those students collectively read more than 4 million minutes and more than 150,000 books. Most importantly, nearly 30% of them kept reading after the tournament ended.

To learn how to enroll an individual student, classroom, school, or other children's organization, visit 311Literacy or info@311literacy.com. 311Literacy is a 501c3 also seeking sponsors to make TGRT even more widely available.

About 311Literacy

311Literacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting bilingual literacy through innovative, accessible programming. Our mission is to make reading a daily joy-and a lifelong habit-for every child, regardless of income or location.

We believe literacy is foundational to equity, opportunity, and civic participation. That's why we design engaging reading experiences that meet children where they are-at home, at school, or in their community.

The nonprofit is part of the broader 311Literacy ecosystem, which also includes 311Literacy LLC, a social impact company focused on educational product development and innovation. While the LLC develops scalable tools and programs, the nonprofit arm ensures those resources reach the students who need them most-through donor-funded access, public partnerships, and community outreach.

