FFE Launches 'Bized' - A National Financial Literacy Program To Reduce Economic Stress In Workplaces And Communities

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing ethical, unbiased fiduciary financial education, is proud to announce the launch of BizEd-a new national business education initiative designed to improve financial literacy and reduce economic stress among working individuals and families.BizEd offers free, community-based fiduciary financial education classes that can be delivered in workplaces, churches, and organizations across the country. BizEd is designed to solve performance challenges faced by organizations nationwide by delivering fiduciary financial education that empowers employees without the influence of sales tactics or product promotion.“BizEd represents our commitment to meeting people where they are-in their workplaces, congregations, and neighborhoods-with trustworthy fiduciary financial education that empowers rather than sells,” said Rick McClanahan, Certified Financial Fiduciaryand Founder |CEO of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education.“This is about service, convenience, and creating opportunities for people to take control of their financial futures.”Each BizEd workshop is taught exclusively by a Certified Financial Fiduciary-professionals trained to adhere to a strict code of ethics and a fiduciary standard of good faith, care, and loyalty to their clients' best interest. The educational sessions are completely non-commercial and do not involve product sales.Workshops are designed to help individuals strengthen foundational financial skills. The sessions are interactive and practical, allowing participants to walk away with knowledge they can apply immediately.“BizEd is not about financial theory-it's about everyday decisions and the small steps that lead to greater confidence and long-term stability,” added McClanahan.Financial stress continues to be one of the leading factors contributing to employee burnout, absenteeism, lower productivity, and turnover in the workplace. BizEd responds to this challenge by offering a scalable, mission-aligned resource that supports both individual well-being and organizational health.By partnering with employers, community leaders, and organizations, FFE aims to create more resilient communities where people feel equipped to navigate financial challenges without shame or confusion.FFE invites employers, faith-based groups, and community organizations of all sizes to explore how BizEd can support their teams and members. Organizations interested in hosting the BizEd program or learning more about partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact FFE directly by clicking here .About the Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering unbiased, ethics-driven fiduciary financial education to individuals and communities across the United States. All programs are taught exclusively by Certified Financial Fiduciarieswho uphold the highest standards of transparency and integrity, ensuring learners receive guidance free from sales influence or product promotion. Through its commitment to accessibility, public service, and fiduciary principles, FFE empowers people to make informed financial decisions that support long-term personal and community well-being.###

