Dwell House Awarded Grant From The Community Foundation Of Shelby County To Support Critical Transportation Needs

Emily Ihle (Founder/CEO) with new enclosed cargo trailer.

Dwell House, a nonprofit helping families exit homelessness, was awarded a trailer to haul furniture and décor for home setups-thanks to a local foundation!

SIDNEY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dwell House is excited to announce it has been awarded a grant from The Community Foundation of Shelby County to purchase an enclosed cargo trailer. This new trailer is already making a significant impact-helping transport furniture, household goods, and décor for Dwell House's recent Dwell Day home installations.“This grant came at the perfect time,” said Emily Ihle, Founder and CEO of Dwell House.“Reliable transportation is essential to our mission, and having our own trailer allows us to serve families more efficiently and expand our impact throughout Shelby County.”Dwell House is a nonprofit that turns empty houses into fully furnished homes for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. Each“Dwell Day” is a coordinated effort powered by volunteers, donations, and thoughtful design to ensure every space feels safe, warm, and welcoming. The addition of the trailer helps streamline these efforts, making it easier to transport everything needed for a full home transformation in one trip. It also provides the team with a dependable way to transport donations and respond quickly to urgent needs in the community.The organization's goal is to continue serving 1–2 families per month, and the cargo trailer will be a vital tool in reaching and sustaining that vision.As of spring 2025, Dwell House operates from the former Alpha Center building in downtown Sidney, which now serves as a warehouse, donation drop-off site, and volunteer hub. Community members are encouraged to support the mission by donating gently used home items, contributing financially, or signing up to volunteer.To learn more or get involved, visit .

