Tremor-Free In Minutes: Miami Neuroscience Center Launches Breakthrough Focused Ultrasound Treatment

Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin

No surgery, no recovery time, tremors GONE in minutes! Patients experience rapid relief from essential tremors with this groundbreaking, non-invasive treatment.

- Dr. Aizik Wolf

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine being free from hand tremors in just one day, without a single incision. That's now a reality for patients at the Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin , where the FDA-approved Focused Ultrasound treatment is transforming lives.

This innovative, non-invasive therapy is a game changer for individuals suffering from Essential Tremor (ET), a neurological condition that affects over 10 million Americans and makes everyday tasks like drinking from a cup or writing a note nearly impossible. Until now, treatment options were limited to lifelong medications with side effects or invasive brain surgeries such as deep brain stimulation. Focused Ultrasound offers a completely new approach - one that requires no scalpels, no anesthesia, and no recovery time.

The procedure, led by internationally recognized neurosurgeon Dr. Aizik Wolf , uses highly concentrated sound waves to precisely target the brain area causing the tremor. Guided by real-time MRI, the ultrasound beams create a therapeutic effect that eliminates the tremor within minutes.

"This technology allows us to treat the root cause of the tremor with extreme precision, without the need for incisions," said Dr. Aizik Wolf, Medical Director of the Miami Neuroscience Center. "The results are immediate, and the improvement in quality of life is profound."

The outpatient procedure typically lasts 2–3 hours, and patients go home the same day, with a steady hand and a renewed sense of independence. The technology is especially beneficial for those who may not be candidates for surgery or who want to avoid the risks associated with general anesthesia.

The Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin is one of the few specialized centers in the United States offering Focused Ultrasound for Essential Tremor. Its arrival in South Florida underscores Larkin Health System's commitment to bringing cutting-edge, patient-centered care to the community.

Who Is a Candidate?

Patients diagnosed with Essential Tremor who have not responded well to medications or are seeking alternatives to invasive procedures may qualify. A comprehensive evaluation at the Miami Neuroscience Center will determine individual eligibility.

A Breakthrough for South Florida

With Focused Ultrasound, Larkin continues to pioneer advanced treatments that put patient safety, comfort, and rapid results at the forefront. As this technology becomes more widely available, it holds the potential to revolutionize care for not only Essential Tremor but other neurological conditions in the future.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit or call: (786) 871-6806.

About the Miami Neuroscience Center at Larkin

A division of Larkin Health System, the Miami Neuroscience Center is a leader in neurological innovation and care. Under the guidance of world-renowned specialists like Dr. Aizik Wolf and Dr. Jose Valerio, the center provides advanced diagnostics and treatments for a range of neurological disorders, combining compassionate care with cutting-edge technology.

Frances Rodriguez

Larkin Health System

+1 305-284-7700

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Life-Changing Focused Ultrasound Treatment for Essential Tremor at the Miami Neuroscience Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.