Triangle pros to get Big-Tech career tactics as job cuts continue

- Brett Coakley, Founding Manager, Close Cohen

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As RTI International cuts 340 roles amid federal funding shortfalls and IBM refocuses its Research Triangle Park workforce, even six-figure earners in one of America's fastest-growing tech hubs are scrambling for footing.

With Raleigh-Durham unemployment climbing to 3.2% in March, Close Cohen , the top rated technology industry career firm for landing new roles and securing promotions proudly announced their East Coast expansion to Raleigh-Durham.

Founding manager Brett Coakley , MBA student at UNC Chapel Hill, describes Close Cohen's arrival as timely for the innovation corridor:

“We teach local professionals Big Tech career tactics,” says Brett Coakley, founding manager of Close Cohen's new office.“When top research and corporate leaders face sudden cuts, we owe it to our neighbors to bring Big Tech strategies home.”

Close Cohen Career Consulting 's decision to launch east coast operations in the Triangle underscores the new obstacles senior level executives face in searching for a new role: intense competition, endless online portals, and“ghost” job descriptions.

In order to prepare for the new methods of job searching, professionals need far more than a resume –they need insider guidance. On average the highly regarded Close Cohen playbook cuts the length of job search down from 12-18 months to just 3-6 months per client.

“It's a combination of precision targeting and mock-interview drills that mirror the senior level“loops” at companies like Google and Fitbit,” says Coakley.“We routinely uncover strategy blindspots with our candidate-market fit analysis.”

Sector agility has never been more important for Triangle professionals with so many federal and research professionals looking to gain tools to transition seamlessly across industries.

“Our neighbors at RTP's many incredible workplaces from gene-editing labs and university spin-outs to research and tech leadership know what it takes to lead edge projects,” he adds.“Now, they can apply those same tactics to their own careers.”

This expansion signals a broader trend: innovation corridors must shore up their talent pipelines when economic headwinds gather. Close Cohen is offering an exclusive“How to Pivot Guide” infographic and on-site interviews next week, ready-to-run assets for busy newsrooms.

