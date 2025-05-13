Rowan Foundation Appoints Dr. Vian Nguyen As Medical Advisor

Vian Nguyen, MD, F.A.C.O.G.

- Vian Nguyen, MDHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Women's Health Month in May, the Rowan Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Vian Nguyen, MD, F.A.C.O.G., as its new Medical Advisor, further strengthening the organization's mission to improve awareness, education, and advocacy around women's health and blood clot prevention.Dr. Nguyen brings over a decade of experience in obstetrics and gynecology, healthcare leadership, and digital innovation. As co-founder of Taboos, a health education platform designed to equip teens with life skills around sexual and emotional health, Dr. Nguyen has demonstrated a deep commitment to empowering young people with medically accurate, judgment-free information.“I've always been passionate about equipping individuals -- especially youth -- with the information and resources they need to take charge of their own health,” said Dr. Nguyen.“Becoming part of the Rowan Foundation holds special significance for me, particularly during Women's Health Month. It's an opportunity to reach more women, raise awareness about blood clot risks, and empower them to make informed, confident decisions about contraception and other critical healthcare choices.”Dr. Nguyen currently serves as a physician at the University of Houston and consults for multiple health tech companies. Her previous roles include serving as Chief of Clinical Services at Legacy Community Health, Houston, and holding medical directorships in women's healthcare.“We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Nguyen to our team,” says David Rowan, Founder of the Rowan Foundation.“Her unique combination of clinical expertise, passion for education, and commitment to health equity will be instrumental as we continue to expand our creative and educational initiatives.”Dr. Nguyen will provide medical guidance for the Foundation's public health initiatives, support the organization's educational campaigns, and work with the Rowan Foundation's leadership team to establish strategic priorities related to clotting disorders and women's reproductive health.For more information about the Rowan Foundation and its mission, visit:

