Affording A Home In This Market Explained By Real Estate Pro Wayne Turner

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Real Talk with Real Estate Pro Wayne Turner.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Foreclosure, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types.Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking for your next investment, real estate pro Wayne Turner shares practical advice on credit, financing, finding deals, and building long-term wealth. Wayne says,“There's a difference between being qualified and being approved. That's what people need to understand before they even start looking at homes.”This video is called "Affording a Home in This Market? Wayne Turner Explains How" and can be viewed on the foreclosure website. The link to watch the video is here:By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Homebuyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from a helpful series of videos available at and podcasts at

PR Admin

Blusea Holdings LLC

+1 800-535-6945

email us here

